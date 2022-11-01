CANOPY Management, the leading full-service agency for Amazon Sellers was recently recognized by Clutch as one of the top PPC agencies in all of Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov.1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last year, CANOPY Management made a lasting impression in the Southwest region when Inc. magazine awarded CANOPY Management with a spot on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
With a 2 year growth rate of 929% (and 3 year growth rate of 1755%), CANOPY rocketed up the chart to land at number 13.
Shortly afterwards, CANOPY was recognized with a spot on the 2022, Inc. 5000 annual list. CANOPY's rapid growth was such that it also made Inc. 5000's much more exclusive annual top 500 list for 2022, coming in at number 325.
Finally, after looking more closely at the list of companies that made up this illustrious group, there was one more milestone that the CANOPY Management team had achieved.
According to the 2022, Inc. 500 list, CANOPY Management is now the fastest growing Amazon & eCommerce Management Agency in the world.
About CANOPY Management
CANOPY Management is a leading Amazon Agency, dedicated to helping brands scale their businesses, gain market share, and become Kings & Queens of their Category! With a track record of growing client profit by 87% on average and a 98% client retention rate, CANOPY is the quiet force behind some of Amazon's most successful brands.
About Clutch
Clutch is an established, data-driven field guide, and is committed to helping small, mid-market, and enterprise businesses identify and connect with the service providers they need to achieve their goals. Because of the strategic, pivotal relationships that they help make possible, Clutch is responsible for a large number of valuable, lasting partnerships between entrepreneurs and businesses.
Media Contact
Nicole de Mocskonyi, Canopy Management, 1 512-228-9053, nicole@canopymanagement.com
SOURCE Canopy Management