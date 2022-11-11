The New York–based brand expands Texas presence with second location in DFW
DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Van Leeuwen, the nationally beloved and Brooklyn-born ice cream brand, announced today that their next Texas location will open in Fort Worth on Thursday, November 10 in the vibrant WestBend development. The Fort Worth store opening marks Van Leeuwen's 37th storefront nationally and fifth in Texas. To celebrate, they'll be offering $1 scoops from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on grand opening day.
Van Leeuwen scoops over 30 flavors and rolls out quarterly specials so it will bring a variety of delicious options to Cowtown. In addition to dishing out scoops of its famous French-style ice cream (lots of cream, tons of egg yolks) like Honeycomb, Praline Butter Cake, Marionberry Cheesecake and Earl Grey Tea, Van Leeuwen scoop shops also offer sundaes, ice cream sandwiches, root beer floats and milkshakes. Van Leeuwen is also the go-to spot for vegans and non-dairy lovers. Guests will have the option to choose flavors made from its substantial list of oat and cashew milk-based ice creams including fan favorites Churros & Fudge, Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb and Cookies & Cream Caramel Swirl.
"We are psyched to open our first scoop shop in Fort Worth. Texas has been very good to us and we plan to expand further," said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO. "We can't wait to bring the goodness that is Van Leeuwen ice cream to this unique and historic city."
Van Leeuwen is committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients: pistachios harvested from Mount Etna in Sicily, marionberries from their Oregon farm partner Stahlbush Island Farms, and Rishi Tea for their Earl Grey Tea flavor to name a few. Locals will savor tastes of their home state when enjoying the Praline Butter Cake flavor, made with pecan from Texas.
Van Leeuwen's Fort Worth scoop shop is located at 1653 River Run, Ste 141, Fort Worth, TX 76107 and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 11p.m and from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guests can enjoy their treats at the scoop shop or order pints for takeout or delivery.
In addition to the locations in West Village of Dallas and WestBend of Fort Worth, a third Dallas/Fort Worth location will open on Lovers Lane in Dallas in spring 2023. The brand also has three locations in Houston.
