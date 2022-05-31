As the University of Texas School of Law Pipeline Program prepares to announce its first cohort, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has pledged its support to the program for the next five years.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the University of Texas School of Law Pipeline Program prepares to announce its first cohort, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has pledged its support to the program for the next five years. Demetrius G. McDaniel, president of the Texas Law Alumni Association Executive Committee and co-regional operating shareholder of the law firm's Texas offices, helped foster the connection between Texas Law and Greenberg Traurig.
"When I met with Dean Farnsworth, I was so moved by his genuine commitment, and the unique combination of his deep background in traditional excellence and his orientation toward innovation, opportunity and change--all hallmarks of our own firm. Even before that meeting was over, I knew that it was right for the firm to support him, Demetrius, and Texas Law in these important efforts," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.
"Diversity, equity, and inclusion is personal to Greenberg Traurig and has been since our founding. Through initiatives such as the Pipeline Program, we are able to participate in the advancement of equal access to a legal education and make a difference in the lives of these students. Over time this farsighted program will meaningfully increase diversity in the Texas legal community, and beyond. Thank you to Texas Law for implementing this program and for giving Greenberg Traurig the opportunity to participate," McDaniel said.
Greenberg Traurig's support of the Pipeline Program, Texas Law's long-term initiative, is designed to benefit the broader law community, supporting students who traditionally may not have had a direct pathway to a legal career.
Texas Law Pipeline Program
The Pipeline Program is dedicated to supporting students in high school, college, and law school from underrepresented backgrounds who aspire to a law career, involving outreach, education, mentoring, and scholarship support. It includes specific initiatives and workshops tailored for students at each academic level, including a "Texas Law Academy" for high school students, "Boot Camps" for undergraduate students and recent college graduates, tuition scholarships, and a "Thriving in Law School" program for current law students.
Greenberg Traurig in Texas
Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 140 lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
Greenberg Traurig Overview
Greenberg Traurig has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
