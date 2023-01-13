Interventional pain management physician now seeing patients in North Dallas area
DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce that interventional pain management specialist Ameer Ali, M.D., has joined the company's North Dallas, Texas pain management practice. He began seeing patients on January 3 at the office, located at 7515 Greenville Ave, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75231.
Dr. Ameer Ali is a warm-hearted, board-certified, specialized Spine Care fellowship trained Interventional Pain Management Physician. Employing a multi-modal comprehensive treatment plan unique to each patient, Dr. Ali meticulously administers interspinous spacer implantation, radiofrequency ablation, neuromodulation, kyphoplasty for vertebral compression fractures, and intradiscal biologics for painful disc degeneration. His multi-modal methodology also includes a holistic and multidisciplinary approach enabling him to treat the whole person, taking into account mental and social factors.
After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Cell Biology & Neuroscience with magna cum laude from Rutgers University in New Jersey, Dr. Ali acquired his Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal fellowship training at Virginia iSpine Physicians in Richmond, Virginia. He was privileged to be mentored by Dr. Michael DePalma, a nationally recognized spine care leader.
Dr. Ali enthusiastically focuses on providing superlative treatment which is of the essence for the appropriate management of these painful conditions. Since his aim is to help reduce pain and improve overall function, his most gratifying and ultimate outcome is correctly identifying and treating the pain generator. Therefore, instead of merely adjusting medications, the core of his treatment strategy optimizes desired results of significant improvement in overall pain, and thus quality of life.
He is a member of various professional associations inclusive of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Spine Intervention Society, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, North American Spine Society, Texas Pain Society, and the Texas Medical Association.
Make an appointment with Dr. Ali by calling (469) 658-0151 or click here
About PPOA:
Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersoa.com
Media Contact
Monique Bulliner, Physician Partners of America, 8135492134, ppoamedical@gmail.com
SOURCE Physician Partners of America