Paranet celebrates the completion of its new state-of-the-art facility and SOC 2 certification
CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paranet, a nationally recognized Texas-based managed IT and cyber security company, is celebrating the completion of a new eleven thousand square foot state-of-the-art facility, as well as their recent SOC 2 compliance certification. Both the relocation and recent certification support the company's strong growth and future expansion. The new facility is located at 2508 Highlander Way, Suite 240, Carrollton, Texas.
The new 11,000 square foot building was designed specifically with Paranet's needs in mind and will support a more collaborative environment for roughly 100 analysts. Paranet has been providing leading managed IT solutions and cyber threat intelligence to its clients for over 32 years. Their new headquarters will provide enough space for their continued growth and will allow them to better support existing and future clients.
Paranet's recent growth has also enabled it to leverage the latest in computer hardware and software technologies and provide clients with cutting-edge IT infrastructure. "We have made major commitments in improving our toolsets and security products around best-in-class AI and Machine Learning technologies, to empower our teams to have greater insight into our clients' environments," said Jim Crocco, CEO of Paranet.
Paranet's recent SOC 2 certification is the result of an evaluation by external auditors. This stamp of approval means that Paranet facilities are suitable for the collection, processing, and storage of personal data. It is an internationally recognized standard with strict compliance criteria. Paranet's certification is a reflection of their high internal standards that allow them to continue expanding and offering leading managed IT and cyber security solutions to clients around the country.
"With our recent SOC 2 certification and the move to our new support and integration center, we feel even more prepared to help our clients tackle the cyber security issues that face them today," said Jim Crocco, CEO of Paranet. "Of course, it's great to grow as a company, not only because it means we begin supporting even more clients, but because this growth also means we can research and implement new ways to better serve our existing ones."
About Paranet: Paranet is a managed IT and intelligence-driven cyber security company, empowering their clients with world-class technology solutions and exceptional service. Paranet's objective to Simplify and Fortify are built into every aspect of their service delivery platform which includes custom and commercial approaches to Managed IT, Cyber Security, M&A Assessments, and Security Operations.
Learn more about Paranet and their services at paranet.com.
Media Contact
Jimmy Crocco, Paranet Solutions, 1 (940) 268-5419, jimmy@anvilandhammer.com
SOURCE Paranet Solutions