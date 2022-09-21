SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has announced a merger with Texas-based Central Texas Tree Care. This merger marks SavATree's second office in the state.
BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has announced a merger with Texas-based Central Texas Tree Care. This merger marks SavATree's second office in the state.
Central Texas Tree Care specializes in general tree care and plant health care for discerning homeowners and commercial clients in the Austin area, making this merger a strategic fit with SavATree's growth strategy. Owners of Central Texas Tree Care Andy Johnson and Javier Robles, along with their dedicated team, will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality relationships.
"Our partnership with SavATree, a leader in the industry, means that we can take our business to the next level. We're glad to be keeping our entire team onboard to continue the same relationships that we've built with our clients, and now provide them with expanded and enhanced resources," says Andy Johnson, owner of Central Texas Tree Care.
"We are so excited to join forces with Central Texas Tree Care, one of the leading competitors in the Austin market with an experienced staff and significant industry expertise. Our teams share a deep commitment to our clients and to excellent service, and we're thrilled to begin serving our Austin clients expanded offerings," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes.
