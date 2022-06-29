The shared capacity, indefinite delivery contract will support USACE Civil Works projects to help advance navigation safety, dredging, flood control and hurricane response.
GALVESTON, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District has awarded eTrac, a Woolpert Company, with an architect-engineer contract to provide hydrographic surveying and mapping services within the Galveston District and potentially the USACE Southwest Division. The five-year, Multiple Award Task Order Contract has a total shared capacity of $13 million. It will support planning, design, construction and maintenance projects to help advance navigation safety, dredging, flood control, beach nourishment, hurricane response and similar USACE Civil Works projects.
Under this contract, eTrac will conduct hydrographic and bathymetric surveys of offshore waters, shallow and deep draft inland waterways and channels, coastal areas, inland lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. eTrac will collect and process shallow water, multibeam sounding data, side-scan sonar data and vertical-beam echosounder data to support a wide range of services, which could include planimetric, boundary and utility surveying. In addition, eTrac and Woolpert will support this contract with photogrammetric mapping, engineering and design; geodetic control surveys; and the collection, processing and management of high-accuracy GIS data.
"These hydrographic surveys will serve multiple purposes for the Corps, helping them develop physical and numerical models for planning and design projects, support coastal engineering research, scan for channel debris following hurricanes to ensure safe passage, determine the present condition and future needs of coastal and inland navigation channels, and more," Woolpert Certified Hydrographer David Neff said. "We always consider it a privilege to support Civil Works projects, which provide a wealth of critical water resources and services to support the blue economy."
About eTrac, a Woolpert Company
eTrac Inc. was established in 2003 as a hydrographic survey, vessel positioning and marine instrumentation firm and quickly grew in expertise, staff and equipment. eTrac has established multiple offices along the U.S. coastline, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Anchorage, the Pacific Northwest and the Gulf of Mexico. Its fleet has expanded to include geophysical survey vessels as well as several ultra-portable, shallow water survey craft. eTrac is committed to continual reinvestment in industry-leading equipment and expert staff to complete multibeam, single-beam, side-scan, sub-bottom, mobile lidar and water-level surveys for public, private and government clients. In 2022, eTrac was acquired by Woolpert, a global architecture, engineering and geospatial firm (AEG). For more information, visit etracinc.com and woolpert.com.
