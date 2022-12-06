With their first annual Season of Giving Language Access Grants, Boostlingo invites nonprofits to apply for five, 1,000 minute grants for virtual interpretation minutes.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boostlingo, a leader in the interpretation technology industry, today announced that they will be giving away 5,000 free virtual interpretation minutes to nonprofit companies in their first annual Season of Giving contest. Nonprofits throughout the United States are invited to apply to receive language support they need to serve their communities.
Boostlingo's platform allows users to connect instantly with professional interpreters around the globe, and these grants will allow 1,000 minutes of calls placed through the Boostlingo Platform. Eligible nonprofits include any nonprofit 501 (c)(3) based in the United States who is serving a multilingual community and demonstrates a need for language support in the form of virtual interpretation.
Today, Boostlingo works with nonprofit organizations throughout the country to provide virtual interpretation that allows organizations to establish connections with their community that were previously out of reach.
The Boostlingo product, BoostOnDemand is designed to work on tablets, mobile phones, and desktop computers, so organizations can meet their constituents where they live. BoostOnDemand lets a user connect with interpreters in the Boostlingo Professional Interpreter Network comprised of over 13,000 interpreters for over 300 languages.
"For many nonprofit organizations, onsite interpretation is simply not feasible as a part of limited budgets, so in the past they've had to rely on their volunteer pool for interpretation," said Madie Leon Riley, Communications Director at Boostlingo. "With a larger availability of languages and easy access, we have found that virtual interpretation is a high-quality, cost-effective way for nonprofits to develop relationships with parts of their community previously thought to be out of reach."
"We've had a great year at Boostlingo, and we want to share some of that with organizations doing good across the country," said Boostlingo CEO Bryan Forrester. "We are so excited to hear from the people who are serving their communities and reaching across language barriers to do so."
Applicants can apply December 5th, 2022 – January 5th, 2023, and learn more at boostlingo.com/seasonofgiving.
