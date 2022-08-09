Automotive dealerships nationwide recently voted for the industry's best vendors, suppliers, and finance partners in the 2022 Dealers' Choice Awards. RoadVantage posts a sixth straight win as the top choice Diamond Award winner for best F&I Products and wins Platinum for best Service Contracts, capturing wins in five categories.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Dealers' Choice Awards winners were recently announced, with automotive dealerships voting nationwide for the industry's best vendors, suppliers, and finance partners. With wins in five categories out of 40, RoadVantage posts a sixth straight win as the top choice Diamond Award winner for best F&I Products and wins Platinum for best Service Contracts.
The Dealers' Choice Awards program, now in its 18th year, invites Dealers and dealership personnel to vote in a minimum of five various categories. The top three awards in each category are Diamond for first place, Platinum for second place, and Gold for third place.
In addition to their Diamond win for F&I Products and Platinum Award for Service Contracts, RoadVantage received Platinum for F&I Product Training, plus two Gold Awards, featuring a win for F&I Product Marketing.
"We are deeply honored by every Dealers' Choice award we win," said RoadVantage CEO Garret Lacour. "We would especially like to thank the dealers who have once again picked RoadVantage as their number one choice for F&I Products and our Agent Partners who bring our programs to their clients. Receiving this distinguished award for the sixth straight year is very gratifying, and it pushes everyone at RoadVantage to continue providing an exceptional customer experience. We are especially grateful to dealers this year for recognizing the value of our mechanical vehicle service contract (VSC) products. We are honored to be on the leader board for providing the industry a modern service contract portfolio featuring TrueCoverage, which satisfies the needs of today's educated consumer." added Lacour.
"A Dealers' Choice Award is really an award for providing excellent customer service. Our awards are a reflection of the efforts of the entire RoadVantage team, who carry out our mission to deliver an exceptional customer experience every day," said RoadVantage President Randy Ross. "We want to sincerely thank all our employees, our Agent Partners, and their Dealers for supporting us."
About RoadVantage
Fueled by innovation, led by industry veterans, and powered by passion to create a better customer experience, RoadVantage is the #1-rated F&I provider in the industry. With a team that leverages technology and a streamlined approach, RoadVantage is setting new standards for performance, with exclusionary programs providing the most comprehensive coverages available anywhere in the industry today. RoadVantage's industry-leading service levels result in 98% of claims approved in seven minutes or less and 99% of claims paid within 1 hour of receipt of the signed invoice. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of mechanical VSC and ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.roadvantage.com.
See more about the RoadVantage Dealers' Choice Award here: https://roadvantage.com/2022-winner-of-the-diamond-award-for-fi-products-and-platinum-for-service-contracts/
See the announcement article in F&I and Showroom: https://www.autodealertodaymagazine.com/368537/adt-announces-winners-of-2022-dealers-choice-awards
