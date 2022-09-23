Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to announce that 23 of our attorneys have been named 2022 Texas Super Lawyers.
DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley family law attorneys are well represented in the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters, with 23 lawyers selected. The Super Lawyers list recognizes outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Ten of those attorneys have also been selected to the 2022 "Top" Super Lawyers lists, which recognizes attorneys in each region across all practice areas who received the highest points during the Texas Super Lawyers' nomination, research, and review process.
Thomas L. Ausley, Diana Friedman, Tom Goranson, Tom Greenwald, and Kathryn J. Murphy are also recognized for being Texas Super Lawyers for 20 years. In addition, Clint Westhoff has been recognized for ten years on the Texas Super Lawyers list.
"These recognitions reinforce the breadth and depth of Goranson Bain Ausley—a diverse roster of experienced attorneys who possess the full range of specialized skills to manage all aspects of family law," said Managing Partner Lindley Bain. "Thank you to our peers for nominating and voting for so many Goranson Bain Ausley family lawyers."
Attorneys selected to the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list:
Kris Algert – Top 100 Texas, Top 50 Women, Top 50 Central/West
Thomas L. Ausley – Top 50 Central/West, 20 Years
Kelly Ausley-Flores – Top 100 Texas, Top 50 Central/West Texas, Top 50 Women
Angeline Bain – Top 50 Women, Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth
Jeff Domen – Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth
Esther Donald – Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth, Top 50 Women
Diana Friedman – 20 years
Tom Goranson – 20 years
Tom Greenwald– Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth , Top 100 Texas, 20 years
Kathryn J. Murphy – Top 100 Texas, Top 50 Women, Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth, 20 years
Aimee Pingenot Key – Top 100 Texas, Top 50 Women, Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth
Eric Robertson – Top 50 Central/West
Clint Westhoff – 10 years
Super Lawyers is a rating service published by Thomson Reuters of the top lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have been chosen based on a multiphase selection process that reviews verdicts/settlements, awards, and representative clients. Only the top five percent of lawyers in a practice area and state are named to the Super Lawyers list. The annual selections are based on a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
About Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results. The firm's attorneys not only represent clients but also teach, serve community organizations and work to advance family law legislation in Texas. Goranson Bain Ausley serves clients in three Texas offices, including Dallas, Plano, and Austin.
In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.
