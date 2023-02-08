Healthcare operations software leader again named No. 1 in Time and Attendance category
HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software, announced today that the Company's Workforce Management Time and Attendance SaaS solution is a Best in KLAS Award winner in the Software and Professional Solutions category. The recognition from healthcare professionals to once again rank symplr No. 1 in the Time and Attendance category reaffirms symplr's excellence as a leader and innovator in workforce management software solutions. The award reflects symplr's dedication to building a leading SaaS platform supporting efficient healthcare operations systems and simplifying solutions for patients, payers, providers, and staff.
Across the industry, healthcare leaders are searching for technology to optimize labor, address retention, and contain costs. Developed specifically for healthcare, symplr's Time and Attendance addresses the need for an integrated and intuitive solution for workforce management that alleviates the administrative burden on healthcare providers and staff. Time and Attendance is used to standardize staffing and scheduling practices at top health systems across the country.
"symplr's continued recognition from KLAS reconfirms our commitment to providing the best workforce management software solutions for our customers," said Brian Fugere, Chief Product Officer of symplr. "symplr's Time and Attendance is consistently recognized as a leading tool to improve healthcare operations, and we are proud to provide mission critical and reliable solutions to drive operational efficiency."
The Best in KLAS Awards set the standard of excellence for software and services. The awards celebrate vendors receiving the highest provider scores in software, professional services, and medical equipment categories.
"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said Adam Gale, Chief Executive Officer of KLAS. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report."
Notably, KLAS representatives will participate in symplr's inaugural Healthcare Operations Summit later this month in Park City, Utah. The summit will convene leaders in healthcare IT to discuss how to optimize healthcare operations, with a focus on using enterprise technology to mitigate risk, reduce costs, and enhance revenue. KLAS representatives will open the event by discussing key findings from their research.
About symplr
symplr is the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management; workforce management; compliance, quality, and safety; and contract, supplier, and spend management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at symplr.
About KLAS Research
KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.
Contact
Jill Gross
Matter Health for symplr
978-518-4528
Media Contact
Jill Gross, Matter Health for symplr, 978-518-4528, symplr@matternow.com
SOURCE symplr