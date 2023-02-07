INSPIRE, a global event solutions company owned by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Sayi Puligandla as Chief Operating Officer.
In this position, Puligandla will oversee human resources, hospitality operations, information technology, and other projects to support the entire organization.
Puligandla brings to INSPIRE an extensive background in the hospitality industry and valuable experience in data, analytics, and building efficient operational units for accelerated growth. He was an executive vice president and a founding member of Nor1 (acquired by Oracle in 2020), a known pioneer and industry leader in hospitality upsell technology, where he architected and developed the analytics and BI infrastructure that paved the way for Nor1's upsell science.
Upon Oracle's acquisition of Nor1 in 2020, Sayi continued managing all aspects of Nor1's Global Gaming business as its Senior Director, as well as Business Development and Strategic Account Management for all Nor1's Global Accounts which included several of the ten largest hotel chains.
"Sayi is incredibly talented and a proven leader. His unparalleled background and expertise will propel us toward our goals and ensure we achieve individualized, valuable solutions for our clients," said Chuck Bauman, CEO of INSPIRE.
INSPIRE is a leading, global event solutions company specializing in audio-visual, staging, and production. With over 35 years of experience, INSPIRE is now the in-house technology partner for over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. INSPIRE's team creates over 2,500 inspirational in-person, virtual and hybrid events a year through a combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Inspire is wholly owned by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC)
