Training leader selects Schoox to deliver on its mission to raise the standards in healthcare staffing through education and collaboration.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox announced it has been selected by Moxie Mentoring, the nation's leading provider of training and consulting services to travel healthcare staffing firms.
With training at the core of Moxie's business, they sought to replace their existing learning management system (LMS) with a solution capable of supporting the unique learning needs of each of its agency clients.
"Healthcare staffing firms need to train their recruiters in everything from prospecting to conflict resolution. Our ability to provide these customers with unique instances of the LMS that reflect their corporate identities is a must-have," said Adam Gomez, Chief Operating Officer of Moxie. "Schoox offers a learning platform that gives us the flexibility to meet the specific needs of our clients in a way that's easy to manage yet scalable to support our growth."
Schoox's ability to deliver a fully branded mobile app experience for on-the-go recruiters was another key differentiator.
"The Schoox team took the time to ask questions, understand the nuances of our business, and partner with us to address challenges," continued Gomez.
"We understand that workplace learning extends beyond employees to customers and partners too," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "Schoox was designed to simplify learning management for companies with complex organizational needs and delight learners, in the field, the corporate office, and beyond. We are grateful to have the opportunity to help Moxie offer comprehensive training opportunities and have a positive impact on their bottom line.
About Moxie Mentoring
Moxie Mentoring offers elite training solutions to healthcare staffing firms committed to providing best-in-class service. A little bit of old-school sprinkled in with a whole lot of new-school, our programs are professionally designed to keep your team relevant in an evolving market. With both on-site and online offering's our team can address your needs regardless of agency size or structure. Our online platforms are also the perfect answer for businesses who employ remote staff and for those wanting to provide "on-time" or "continuing" learning opportunities for their teams.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 7032839272, m.sullivan@schoox.com
SOURCE Schoox