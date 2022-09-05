Partnership with UAS Leader Will Support SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions
POWAY, Calif. and DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation, USA announced that its U.S. based, wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated (RSDSI), has been selected by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in unmanned aerial systems, to implement Ramco's Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 for GA-ASI's SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) program.
Ramco's Aviation Software will offer GA-ASI modules covering Maintenance Planning & Execution, Engineering & Fleet Airworthiness Management, Supply Chain Management, Technical Publication and Digital Task Cards, Safety, Quality & Compliance, and Employee Certifications & Qualification, thereby providing them with an aviation-specific ERP. With deep functional and technical capabilities, the solution will integrate GA-ASI's operations globally, and enable the SGSS program to support its customers for parts management, aircraft fleet management, and supply chain, in support of their MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) operations.
In addition, with Ramco's digital enablers like state-of-the-art mobile apps, dashboards, and an integrated customer portal, GA-ASI will be able to manage its global warehouses and depots and enable its customers to order parts and get real-time status updates on the progress of maintenance and repair tasks.
Sam Richardson, VP of GA-ASI Sustainment, said, "As SkyGuardian prepares to commence worldwide flight operations, GA-ASI has the unique opportunity to deploy Ramco's out-of-the-box and industry-leading aviation sustainment solutions to help meet our end goal of having the right part, at the right location, at the right time, and at the right price point."
Manoj Kumar Singh, President – Ramco Systems Corporation, USA and Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, "Securing the trust of a world leader in unmanned aerial systems is a landmark achievement for Ramco, and reflects the flexibility of Ramco software in catering to this unique segment, while leveraging the deep aviation functionality built over the last 25 years. By harnessing Ramco's innovative features, we will work with GA-ASI to improve the operational efficiency of its SGSS program. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in the SGSS program and enabling GA-ASI to remain at the heart of many major global operations."
Ramco Aviation, Aerospace & Defense (AAD) Software is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 80+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top heli-operators, leading defense companies, space launch vehicles, UAS/Drones, eVTOL and multiple MROs around the world. Available on cloud and mobile, Ramco AAD Software provides accessibility with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly reducing transaction time both during aircraft-on-ground (AOG) conditions and critical aircraft turnarounds. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, powered by cool new features such as digital task cards, offline capability, chatbots, mail bots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.
About Ramco Systems:
Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.
With 2000+ employees spread across 28 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!
Conferred as Malaysia's Best Employer Brand 2022;
Winner of Global Payroll Association's Innovation Award 2021;
Winner of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards Asia Pacific, for 'Transformation' and 'Collaboration' Awards;
Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next Gen Payroll Services
For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/aviation-software/
Follow Ramco on Twitter @RamcoSystems / @RamcoAviation and stay tuned to https://www.ramco.com/blog
For further information, contact:
Neha Hasija
+91 9940320066
SOURCE Ramco Systems