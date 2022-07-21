Lokation® Real Estate Launching Operations in Texas following Domestic Migration Patterns.
DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LoKation Real Estate leaps into Texas after enjoying a torrid pace of growth in Florida, and other markets. It's no secret that Texas has seen a substantial increase in both population and businesses. Many have cited tax policy, regulatory climate, and talent availability. The same is true of Florida where Lokation® is Headquartered with over 3,000 Agents alone. According to the San Antonio Business Journal, Texas is gaining roughly 3,800 people every week. This is amplified by the fact Texas has the highest retention rate of any state, with 82% of people born in Texas still living in the state.
"I am thrilled with the opportunity to bring the unique value proposition that LoKation offers to its thousands of Agents in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, & Colorado. Texas is a logical Key Market and a culmination of a year-long effort to ensure we are prepared for an influx of Agents looking to break away from the Traditional Brokerage model. We are poised to cater to the number of Texans moving to Florida (and vice versa) which has seen a significant uptick as studies have shown. Growing in Texas will strengthen our Referral network and will help serve both our Realtors and LoKation as a whole." – Matt Anderson, Director of Operations and Employing Broker for Texas
LoKation Real Estate has enjoyed an impressive pace of growth, especially in recent years as Realtors® have gotten more accustomed to working online to complete Real Estate Transactions. LoKation also recognizes the importance of having physical office space to reinforce company culture and aid in collaboration, training, meeting with clients, and more. Incoming LoKation Agents will have access to multiple offices in the DFW and Austin areas with San Antonio and Houston offices imminent.
As a 100% commission, tech-forward brokerage, LoKation equips its Agents with an incredibly proficient online office. Our Agents have access to the latest industry technology, tools & resources while offering excellent personal Support & Training and keeping fees among the lowest in the country. Our combination of cloud-based programs in conjunction with outstanding live support, training & professional development, and other exclusive offerings has proven a winning formula for LoKation Agents.
"Since inception, LoKation has recognized that all Realtors are Independent Contractors – small businesses. We do not view our Agents as dollar signs, but as entrepreneurs looking for great service and support to help them grow their brands or teams. Pair that with ridiculously low fee schedules so they can reinvest in themselves - not our logo, we expect more and more Agents will find their way to LoKation" asserted Jeremy Beard, Director of Business Development.
About LoKation Real Estate
LoKation® Real Estate is a tech-forward brokerage that is at the forefront of providing more opportunity, profitability, and support for Agents so they can maximize their potential. Cloud-based technology and SmartSpaces for Agents make working anywhere a possibility. LoKation ranks #23 in the nation of Independent Brokerages (Real Trends "Top 100" 2021) and produces >$5b in sales per year. LoKation arms its REALTORS® with the best technology, leads, culture, and all the resources needed under one roof including the most efficient online platform for agents to operate from, allowing them to be free to conduct transactions from anywhere. LoKation gives back via our LoKation® Cares philanthropy initiatives in multiple states. Our commitment to our community, agents, and industry is evident through our actions
Jeremy Beard, LoKation Real Estate, 844-565-2846, info@lokationre.com
