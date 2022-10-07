Leading housewares manufacturer partners with celebrity chef Christian Petroni and sustainable sailing expedition Voice of the Oceans for evening of Newport views and locally sourced food to bring awareness to the ocean pollution crisis.
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading housewares manufacturer Tramontina USA has introduced an event series titled 'Taste of Tramontina' to highlight the overall brand experience through different themed activations. The inaugural event focused on sustainability, in celebration of the brand's renewed commitment to ESG and its focus on instilling sustainable business practices across its operations. Adding to its long history of eco-friendly practices, the first iteration of Taste of Tramontina honored the partners and organizations that are helping make its ESG goals a reality, most notably Voice of the Oceans.
"We believe becoming a more sustainable company is a journey – taking steps over time add up to impactful change. And it is a journey we cannot take alone," said Marcelo Borges, CEO, Tramontina USA. "Our partnership with Voice of the Oceans is a great example of how we're teaming up with like-minded organizations focused on environmental responsibility to expand our efforts to reduce one-time use of plastic packaging."
Hosted in Newport, Rhode Island aboard Voice of the Oceans' sustainable sailing yacht, the first event brought together a group of content creators and writers focusing on sustainable food systems for a sunset sail and a locally sourced meal prepared by Chef Christian Petroni with Tramontina cookware.
"Through this event series, we want to bring the brand to life via engaging experiences, highlighting the amazing people and organizations we partner with," said Alessandro Bampa, Head of Marketing, Tramontina USA. "Our goal for the first Taste of Tramontina event series was to celebrate the incredible partners that are supporting our efforts to become an even more eco-friendly company, as well as inspire others to take action to benefit our beautiful planet. We look forward to utilizing the Taste of Tramontina platform for many more unique brand touch points to come."
In addition to taste of Tramontina, the brand's latest sustainability initiatives include a partnership with Voice of the Oceans that aims to combat plastic pollution in our seas, and a collaboration with environmental consulting firm Searious Business to incorporate more sustainable materials across all packaging by 2025. Most notably, Tramontina will transition from all non-recycled single-use poly bags to bags with a minimum of 90% recycled (LDPE) content, reducing the packaging CO2 emissions by nearly 60%.
"Like Tramontina and Voice of the Oceans, I have deep familial ties to sustainability – especially when it comes to seafood. My Italian lineage is from the island of Ponza where there is a great respect for the ocean and sustainable seafood practices," said Petroni. "Learning about issues of sustainability and seeing it with my own eyes—through partnerships such as this—have changed the way I approach the kitchen and cooking, for the better."
The Voice of the Oceans team, who served as the host and educator at the event, added: "We are so appreciative of Tramontina's support, which has made the US portion of our global expedition more special," said Heloisa Schurmann, leader, Voice of the Oceans. "We were happy to welcome this group to our home for an evening of impactful conversations over a sustainably prepared meal."
To commemorate this inaugural event and its partnership with Voice of the Oceans, Tramontina has released a limited-edition Voice of the Oceans product line inclusive of steak knives, stainless steel cups, and teakwood serving boards. For each purchase made, Tramontina will donate $5 to Voice of the Oceans. To support and shop the collection, visit tramontina.com.
And for more information on the next Taste of Tramontina event, follow Tramontina on Instagram at @tramontinausa.
About Tramontina
Founded in 1911 in Brazil, Tramontina is an international brand with more than 110 years of high-end housewares manufacturing experience. Tramontina products, delivering premium quality, innovation, and functionality, are available in over 120 countries. Tramontina is dedicated to being a leading manufacturer of cookware, cutlery, kitchen accessories, and housewares items. One of the company's core values is environmental responsibility and sustainable development. For more information, visit Tramontina.com.
About Voice of the Oceans
Voice of the Oceans' purpose is to document the extent of the plastic pollution problem and identify solutions that protect the oceans and improve our planet. Our efforts are led by the Schurmann family with support from the U.N. Environment Programme, the Plastic Soup Foundation and numerous corporate sponsors. Through the data we collect and share, we have opened a global dialogue about ocean pollution that includes not only improving our beaches, but also the animals that are harmed by our plastic waste and carry this invisible waste into the food chain. Micro- and nano-plastics found in the oceans also prevent the oceans from playing their role in sustaining the environment, such as producing oxygen and maintaining climate balance. Follow our expedition and support our efforts at voiceoftheoceans.com.
About Christian Petroni
Christian Petroni is a TV personality, host and restaurateur. Born and raised in an Italian household in the Bronx, Christian graduated from the New York Restaurant School for Culinary Arts and spent his summers in Italy perfecting his culinary skills. His time in Italy exposed him to sustainable cooking practices, which he has incorporated into his cooking style throughout his career. Petroni soon supervised the kitchen at Peniche, a tapas restaurant in New York, before becoming the Executive Chef and Partner of Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant in Connecticut. Christian also launched the widely successful Fortina Restaurant group in 2013 across Brooklyn, Yonkers, Rye Brook and Stamford. He is the youngest Chef in the Hudson Valley to have received a rating of "Excellent" from the New York Times. Petroni has also been a constant face on Food Network appearing as a judge on Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout and Beat Bobby Flay, amongst many other programs.
Media Contact
