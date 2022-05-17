Get the most out of QuickBooks with this Qvinci Software sponsored comprehensive group training webinar designed for new and existing QuickBooks Desktop users. It's laser-focused on improving bookkeeping accuracy and efficiency while addressing the unique accounting needs of faith-based organizations.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get the most out of QuickBooks with this comprehensive group training webinar (June 20-21, 2022 at 10:00am Pacific / 12:00pm Central / 1:00pm Eastern) designed for new and existing QuickBooks Desktop users. It's laser-focused on improving bookkeeping accuracy and efficiency while addressing the unique accounting needs of faith-based organizations.
June 20th and 21st – 2 Hours Per Day (10:00am Pacific / 12:00pm Central / 1:00pm Eastern)
QuickBooks Training for Faith-Based Organizations is a comprehensive group training webinar designed for new and existing QuickBooks Desktop users, focused on:
- Improving bookkeeping accuracy and efficiency
- The unique accounting needs of religious organizations
This sought-after training addresses 4 common challenges:
- Volunteer bookkeepers aren't trained accountants, resulting in data entry errors
- They often don't keep their books up to date
- Leadership needs actionable insights for making corrective adjustments
- Need reporting tools that communicate financial wellness everyone understands
This Training Is Perfect for…
- New QuickBooks Desktop users
- Existing QuickBooks Desktop users or volunteers who are struggling or looking to improve efficiency and accuracy
- Cost-effectively training volunteers in faith-based bookkeeping best practices
- Faith-based organizations that want all bookkeepers at the same skill level
MEET THE SPEAKERS
GREGG BOSSEN – FOUNDER, QUICKBOOKS MADE EASE FOR NONPROFITS
Gregg Bossen is a practicing CPA with his own full-service accounting firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2000, Gregg created QuickBooks Made Easy for Nonprofits to teach nonprofit organizations how to best use QuickBooks for their specific needs. Gregg is an expert in QuickBooks and the nation's leading expert when it comes to nonprofits that use the financial accounting software. In total, he has taught over 4,000 seminars to more than 60,000 students.
JOHN LOGAN – EVP SALES, QVINCI SOFTWARE
John Logan is charged with formulating and executing the revenue growth strategies for Qvinci Software, the leading provider of automated financial reporting and business intelligence solutions, and a reseller of QuickBooks, Intuit Payroll, and Intuit Merchant Services. For more than 20 years John has successfully led Sales and Customer Success Teams, mostly concentrated in the SaaS technology space.
