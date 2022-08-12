Consero joins Accounting Today's top 100 accounting platform resellers leveraging 3rd party software.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consero Global, LLC is honored to be recognized as one of Accounting Today's top accounting platform resellers leveraging 3rd party software. With a ranking of #23 on the list of the top 100 resellers in the country, Consero ranks among the top 25 firms that are adding customized finance & accounting products and services to their clients while providing value beyond traditional software. The list recognizes the achievements of service providers that demonstrate industry leadership through growth and innovation.
"We have committed to investing in a robust technology-enabled service offering. This recognition further ignites our excitement around Consero's Finance as a Service model," said Scott Tynes, CEO of Consero. "Combining back-office finance and administration expertise with pre-integrated software provides our clients with the clarity, scalability, and confidence in the finance function so they can focus on what's most important – running their business," he added.
Consero is a pioneer in the Finance as a Service (FaaS) category. FaaS is a modern alternative to in-house or outsourced accounting services, delivering greater financial visibility and improved operational scalability along with a cost-effective and more predictable pricing structure. Consero goes beyond reselling software with FaaS, offering more than traditional outsourced accounting.
Consero's clients get the benefit of having an enterprise-level software application stack with workflows and automation; a virtual, professional finance and accounting support team; and a proprietary, cloud-based engagement layer, called SIMPL®, which provides transparency and access to all of the businesses' finance & accounting tools. This year, Consero has expanded its software stack to include NetSuite in addition to Sage Intacct, both of which provide deep functionality not generally found with entry-level accounting software and are best suited for fast-growth companies.
There are four key tenets of Finance as a Service:
1. FaaS solutions incorporate a full suite of experienced staff, proven operational processes and pre-integrated software to reliably manage all finance and accounting needs.
2. FaaS provides a single, self-service software interface where all finance & accounting tools are integrated and accessed.
3. FaaS provides transparent and scalable service-based pricing to meet the client's needs today and tomorrow.
4. FaaS offers skilled finance and accounting professionals with the right expertise for the client's evolving needs and priorities.
"Consero's pre-built and pre-integrated software platform allows us to offer our customers greater financial visibility without requiring a costly and time-consuming custom software implementation," said Bill Klein, President of Consero. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work our employees put forth to ensure our customers have the financial information they need to make informed decisions and to achieve success."
Consero Global is a pioneer in the Finance as a Service (FaaS) category. Our model combines cutting edge technology, processes and people in a fully managed solution to deliver precise financial visibility and improved operational scalability, plus a lower and more predictable cost structure. Consero Global is breaking the status quo by disrupting the way companies set up and scale their finance department to achieve the financial clarity and scalability needed to drive them forward.
