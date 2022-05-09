This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel.
PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20 MSP, a leading business development group for managed service providers, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three of The 20's leaders to the esteemed Women of the Channel list for 2022: Ciera Cole, Chief Experience Officer; Crystal McFerran, Chief Marketing Officer; and Alexis Williams, Digital Marketing Coordinator. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors and solution providers whose vision, expertise and leadership help drive the industry forward.
By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
Ciera Cole serves as Chief Experience Officer at The 20. In her role as CXO, Cole spearheads The 20's efforts to provide its MSP members with one unified experience, securing retention, growth and satisfaction. Cole studied business at Baylor University and later received her MBA from Southern Methodist University while working full-time at The 20. This is her fourth time appearing on the Women of the Channel list.
Crystal McFerran is a proven marketing leader with nearly two decades of experience in B2B marketing, demand generation, marketing communications, lead nurturing, content strategy and multichannel marketing for the IT industry. In her current role as Chief Marketing Officer at The 20, McFerran draws on her marketing expertise and entrepreneurial experience to translate business objectives into marketing strategies, facilitating growth and scale for both The 20 and its MSP member network. McFerran holds a bachelor's degree, MBA and M.A. from the University of Texas at Dallas. This is her fourth time appearing on the Women of the Channel list.
A rising talent in the IT space, Alexis Williams started out at The 20 as an intern, and now serves as Digital Marketing Coordinator. In this role, Williams is responsible for boosting the digital presence of The 20 and its MSP members through content creation and coordination, social media campaigns, and strategic marketing initiatives aimed at driving brand awareness. Williams holds two bachelor's degrees from the University of North Texas and, in 2021, was named to the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list.
"It's incredibly exciting and heartening to see three women from our company recognized on this year's Women of the Channel list," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "Alexis, Ciera and Crystal possess unique and invaluable skill sets, but one thing they all share is a hunger for innovation, and their relentless pursuit of excellence has been instrumental to our nationwide growth."
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About The 20
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for MSP clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond cutting-edge tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit http://www.the20.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
