DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award winning event engagement and premium lead capture platform, Captello, announces the January 2, 2023 launch of EventGen, an event management platform with a comprehensive suite of solutions to help organizers plan and execute events seamlessly.
Known for building a culture of listening to event professionals, Founder and Chief Listening Officer, Ryan Schefke and the Captello team have built the platform to directly address and meet the needs of event organizers and exhibitors of today.
"It is important to recognize where the events industry is headed and to understand and address the struggles event professionals face from event to event. Captello's event management, event engagement, and premium lead capture platform is built on feedback from our clients and peers. This is what separates us from our competitors and fosters the growth of our company, partners, clients, and the industry experience as a whole." - Ryan Schefke, CLO - Captello
Recognizing that event professionals often use a variety of disparate platforms to manage events, Captello simplifies the event management process for organizers by providing multiple end-to-end solutions in one platform:
EventGen, the Event Management Platform
EventGen makes registration and ticketing easy and secure. The event management platform includes a customizable event directory, event websites, a management console for creating tickets and add-ons like parking, sessions, and meal tickets for individuals and groups, secure payment processing, custom messaging and fulfillment emails. EventGen also includes a robust CRM, analytics and reporting tools.
Captello takes event management beyond next-level with sales enablement & marketing automation solutions, an award winning premium lead capture app, and a suite of immersive total event engagement solutions that open the door to new sponsorship and revenue opportunities for show organizers and exhibitors. All incredibly easy to create and use.
The EventGen staff mobile app works stand alone, or with a handheld sled for lighting fast scanning and ticket sales and allows event organizers to create and control events from the convenience of any connected device, follow up on attendees, check them in and out, verify access, provide self-check-in kiosks, and create and manage activities such as sessions and presentations.
EventGen was recently featured in a special edition of Event Squad Cast with Captello CLO Ryan Schefke, who provides a live walk through at the Captello booth in IAEE Expo! Expo! 2022, Kentucky. Ryan explains how EventGen and Captello's suite of solutions help organizers, attendees and exhibitors, increase event engagement, and open the door to new revenue opportunities.
Captello Premium Lead Capture
Captello Lead Capture works hand in hand with EventGen, allowing organizers to provide a premium lead capture experience to exhibitors resulting in an increase of quality qualified leads for exhibitors, and provides exhibitors with a custom Exhibitor Portal for managing and exporting leads in real-time.
Exhibitors can take full control of their lead capture forms and data export with over 3,000 integrations. Customizable booth activations and games incentivize and increase booth visits while igniting engagement and increasing conversations in the booth.
Event in a BOX Hardware / Software Solution for Event Organizers
Captello's Event in a BOX solution is a simple hardware package that ships directly to the event with all the hardware organizers need to run their event from start to finish. Visit box.captello.com for information regarding Event in a BOX rental and purchase packages for your next event.
Captello Engagement Solutions include a suite of over 60 digital activations that educate, entertain, and ignite friendly collaboration and competition at any event. Captello activations are easily customizable and can be configured to inspire activity at any in person, hybrid or virtual event to include: scavenger hunts, self-guided tours, sponsored stops, and fun activities. Digital games travel anywhere without the need for bulky hardware. Games like Spin to Win, Whack-a-Mole, and Trivia make brand recognition and educating participants easy and fun. Integrated leaderboards provide real-time results from individuals and/or teams engaging with activations.
To see how Captello's growing library of digital activations (games), universal lead capture, and reward-based solutions can help your company generate more leads at your trade shows, Contact us today!
Captello is a multifunctional event platform that provides:Universal Lead Capture, User Customizable Gamification, Marketing Automation, CRM, Lead Management, Sales Enablement, Leaderboards, Reward Centers, Waypoints for Sessions & Scavenger Hunts, Player Profiles, and more with over 3,000 integrations for all common CRM and Marketing Automation platforms.
For information on how to get started with the industry's latest and slickest event management solution, EventGen: https://captello.com/demo
