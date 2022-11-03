Customers in Houston, Texas, can get their hands on a used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL at Bemer Motors Cars.
HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buyers looking for a used sedan can now purchase a pre-owned 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL at Bemer Motor Cars in Houston, Texas. The sedan has a mileage of fewer than 75,000 miles and a fuel economy rating of 27 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on highways. With a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, this vehicle can put out up to 179 hp and 177 pound-feet torque. Furthermore, the model also comes with the following features-
Leather Seats
Power Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Technology Package
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Seats
Backup Camera
Parking Sensors
Remote Start and more.
To buy this sedan, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. They are required to fill out an application wherein they need to provide the dealership with their personal information and income details. The dealership's finance team will develop a loan package that will best suit the applicants' requirements. Buyers can also use the payment calculator to get an estimate of their monthly installment payments. This pre-owned 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL has a selling price of $16,591 currently.
All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.bemer.com/ or call 713-266-2690 for more information. They also have the option to visit the dealership at 9201 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77063.
