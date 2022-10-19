Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces today the release of innovative AI technology to deepen Sitecore Customer Experiences. Now organizations can leverage advanced AI, integration and orchestration to deliver great customer experiences and drive superior return on investment.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces today the release of innovative AI technology to deepen Sitecore Customer Experiences. Now organizations can leverage advanced AI, integration and orchestration to deliver great customer experiences and drive superior return on investment.
The recent release will provide organizations with a solution to get deep insights about their customers at any moment in time and deliver a personalized offer that matches their needs.
With the help of AI-powered customer experiences, organizations can seamlessly connect their customers' journeys across many points of engagement from marketing to sales, to finance, to service and support. As a result, departments and employees can automate their data operations and processes, integrate data from multiple systems with no code efforts, and accelerate the order to sales process.
Put It Forward enables businesses to identify customers of interest to deliver meaningful experiences at scale. Using the No-code AI data platform, Sitecore users reduce the cost and time needed to implement Sitecore solutions, facilitate data driven experiences, start receiving real-time customers signals, and react faster to customer needs to grow business.
About Put It Forward
Put It Forward helps leaders and business professionals unlock their organizations potential and identify new opportunities by providing actionable insights on how to succeed. The platform capabilities drive intelligent automation from real-time data integration, process orchestration, activity mining, visual control to predictive analytics in a single solution. Using advanced no-code technology, organizations like Symantec, Facebook, Fossil, Eaton, Brookfield get real-time control of their business, and adapt faster to a dynamic market. Connect and automate at https://www.putitforward.com/
About Sitecore
Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Sitecore solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at https://www.sitecore.com/
