From the farmer's market to Walmart in 3 years despite a Global pandemic, Ketonia's CEO Geri Terry stands as a shining example of determination. At 66, most people think about retirement but Geri created Ketonia a best-selling keto CPG brand that just made the leap to retail with America's largest retailer, Walmart.
KATY, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tears filled Geri Terry's eyes as she turned the corner at a Walmart in Sugar Land, Texas. "It's a huge vindication of all of our hard work," she said as she grabbed a bag of her sunset pink and white baking mix off the shelf.
The road to this moment started over 3 years ago at a table with her son John. Geri, a veteran professional french pastry chef, had just lost 60 pounds on the keto diet and was showing her son some of the delicious keto-compliant treats she had created. Her son, a long-time keto dieter and former drug rep in the diabetes market knew they needed to quit their jobs and bring Geri's keto creations to the world.
In 2018, they founded Ketonia: Ketogenic Baked Goods and started selling their treats at a local farmers market. Fast forward through many late nights, a commissary kitchen, co-packers, Amazon, COVID, and the ongoing supply chain crisis, and Ketonia has cut its teeth through one of the most trying times in recent economic history. The on-shelf with Walmart has been the culmination of all the hard work up to this point.
Geri believes her unique role as a female start-up founder and CEO allows her to position Ketonia for success. "Everything we do here starts with love. We love our customers and want them to actually enjoy getting healthy. Rather than take the traditional path and create 10 different mixes, we made one mix and thought of hundreds of ways to use it. We want to help Americans struggling with inflation by making a truly all-purpose Keto Baking Mix that won't break the bank."
Ketonia is excited to partner with Americans in their weight loss journey through our hundreds of keto recipes, cooking tutorials, keto nutrition calculator, free workout sheets, and more, all available at Ketoniafoods.com.
While you're there, click the "Find a store" tab to find a Walmart near you!
Head straight to the baking aisle when you get there and grab a bag of America's favorite Keto Baking Mix from the Mother-Son Keto Bakery Ketonia!
