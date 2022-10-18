SAM experiencing rapid growth, further solidifies its position as the most technically advanced professional geospatial and inspection services firm in North America
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAM Companies ("SAM" or the "Company"), the nation's leading provider of professional geospatial and inspection solutions to customers across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure industries, today announced that it has acquired Echezabal & Associates, Inc., a professional land surveying, mapping, and subsurface utility engineering (SUE) solutions company.
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional locations in Deland and Clearwater, Echezabal has strong client relationships in public works, including the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), and other municipal and private sectors. Echezabal's locations and services complement SAM's existing technical capabilities and expand the Company's project capacity, experience, and geographic presence in Florida.
SAM has identified continued expansion in Florida as a key pillar of its strategic growth plan due to sizeable opportunities in the utility and transportation sectors, and attractive population trends. Echezabal's strong base of activity in FDOT's District 7, which includes the greater Tampa area, provides SAM with an important foothold to continue executing on strategic initiatives in Florida and the Southeast.
"As we continue to expand our client solutions and geographic presence, we're excited to welcome the Echezabal team to the SAM family," said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. "Their experience delivering high-quality services to a wide range of clients across Florida will be a great addition to SAM, and will enable the Echezabal team to deliver additional industry-leading solutions and intelligent deliverables to current and future customers."
As part of the acquisition, the entire Echezabal team, including President Stephen Tate, will join SAM. Mr. Tate will continue to focus on business development and operations, supporting SAM's strategic growth plans. "We're very excited to join SAM's industry-leading organization. The highly technical capabilities and expertise across complementary service lines will pave the way for new, value-added solutions to our clients across Florida," said Mr. Tate.
SAM continues to pursue a bold strategic growth strategy, both organic and through acquisition, with an emphasis on expanding its technical capabilities, client solutions, and geographic coverage. This acquisition represents SAM's fourteenth acquisition in the past six years. Business owners interested in learning more about SAM's M&A strategy and the benefits of partnering with the Company should visit the "Mergers & Acquisitions" page on the SAM Companies website.
SAM is a leading provider of critical data and insights serving utilities, transportation, and other infrastructure clients. As the most technically advanced professional geospatial and inspection services firm in North America, SAM uses industry-leading methods and solutions to capture and analyze infrastructure and environmental conditions with unrivaled speed and accuracy, providing its partners with rapid insights that ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
