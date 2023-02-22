The new sales leaders were brought on board to accelerate SPOTIO's rapid growth, product innovation, and market expansion plans.
DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SPOTIO, the leading field sales engagement provider, has strengthened its leadership team by adding a new Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Shapiro, and Vice President of Sales, Neil Arsenault.
"Since 2020, SPOTIO has been experiencing tremendous growth, and we've surpassed some pretty ambitious goals year after year. We're thrilled to take our team to the next level by bringing on top talent to continue providing the best to our customers and the field sales industry," said SPOTIO Founder and CEO Trey Gibson.
Scott Shapiro has been instrumental in leading high-growth SaaS businesses to record revenue and profitability. Before SPOTIO, Scott was the CRO at Igloo and PowerDMS, where he was instrumental in developing the go-to-market strategies that delivered record ARR growth. Before that, Scott was VP of Sales at Paycor, leading field sales initiatives that consistently exceeded revenue growth targets and achieved significant company milestones.
"I am very excited to join the SPOTIO team," said Scott Shapiro. "We have a great business model with a talented leadership team that is well-positioned to transform the way field sales teams operate in the future. It's great to see how many opportunities are left untapped for this industry, and I couldn't be more fortunate to be a part of the growth SPOTIO is about to continue to see."
Scott Shapiro has appointed Neil Arsenault as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Neil will drive the company's sales strategy and oversee all sales operations. He joined the team after serving as the CRO at ListenFirst, where he helped the company transition to financial stability. Before ListenFirst, Neil and Scott worked closely at Paycor and PowerDMS, building teams, driving growth, and creating excellent outcomes for shareholders and customers.
"SPOTIO is modernizing field sales and what sales organizations think about it," said new VP of Sales Neil Arsenault. "We're providing a solution to a part of the sales industry that has been neglected for a long time from a technology and innovation standpoint. It's a pivotal time to join SPOTIO as field sales organizations accelerate their transformations into those led by tech-enabled selling. I'm excited to see the other accomplishments SPOTIO will enjoy in the coming years as the industry leader."
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and gives sales organizations the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Addison, Texas.
