Recent release "My Successful Weight Loss Journey: How I Lost 151 Pounds" from Page Publishing author Gabriel Cabello takes readers step-by-step throughout the author's entire weight-loss journey and reveals exactly everything he did. The author walks readers through some of his weight-loss routines to help them understand how he was able to successfully lose 151 pounds.
EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Cabello has completed his new book "My Successful Weight Loss Journey: How I Lost 151 Pounds": a compelling true story of strength, determination, and faith that led to an incredible result.
The book serves as a useful guide for readers embarking on their own weight loss journeys, offering sample meals, exercise routines, and much more.
Author Gabriel Cabello is a man of faith who believes that with God, all things are possible. Although he was born and raised in Texas, he has also lived in Florida, West Virginia, and New York.
Gabriel enjoys reading, writing, different types of music, health and fitness, and bowling. He is also a professional musician, choir director for the church, and he has been playing the guitar, bass, drums, and lead vocals for most of his life. Gabriel currently resides in Arizona.
Gabriel introduces his work, writing, "Some people have asked me, 'Gabriel, why did you decide to write this weight-loss book?' But before I answer that question, let me first tell you that back when I used to weigh 323 pounds, and with my waist size for pants at
fifty-eight inches and while standing only five feet eight inches tall, at that point in time, the thought of writing a weight-loss book had never entered my mind."
Published by Page Publishing, Gabriel Cabello's engaging work showcases the author's success story, making it accessible for readers who want to follow in his footsteps.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "My Successful Weight Loss Journey: How I Lost 151 Pounds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
