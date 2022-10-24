Professional tennis players and industry leaders announce a new non-profit organization dedicated to AAPI tennis in the United States – the AAPI Tennis Association (AAPITA)
FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the WTA Tour Finals 2022 set to begin on October 31st, AAPI top ten player Jessica Pegula, along with former pro player Vania King and other industry tennis leaders announce a new non-profit organization dedicated to AAPI tennis in the United States – the AAPI Tennis Association (AAPITA).
AAPITA: Reflecting the rise in AAPI (Asian-American Pacific Islander) tennis players throughout all levels of professional, collegiate and junior competition -- and the unprecedented growth of community tennis in the United States, AAPI tennis leaders from across the country have come together to form a national non-profit advocacy group whose mission is to develop, grow, and elevate the visibility and interests of the AAPI tennis community. AAPI Tennis participation in the United States has consistently indexed higher than overall population levels based on ethnicity, however representation within funding, leadership, programs and recognition are a continuous challenge. AAPITA seeks to represent and maximize all AAPI tennis stakeholders in these key areas through local, regional and national advocacy efforts, a national membership network, education and mentorship, grant funding, cultivating leadership & training, recognition of AAPI tennis achievements, and much more.
Founding Members: AAPITA leaders come from all parts of the tennis community, including current and former professional players, industry leaders and community leaders. AAPITA founding member and current top ten female player Jessica Pegula shares, "I support AAPITA because I have learned that representation and your heritage matters. This can inspire so many kids to dream and that is one of the reasons I play tennis. I hope AAPITA can continue to help create opportunities in the community and recognize those who are doing amazing work." AAPITA founding member and former professional tennis player and Grand Slam tennis champion - Vania King says, "This vision of an organization that represents AAPI tennis is long overdue and I'm proud to be a part of this new organization that will provide a voice for AAPI tennis". AAPITA founding member and Vice President and Editor in Chief of The Tennis Channel - Andi Chu states, "I am very excited to be a part of this new movement that will help create real awareness and progress for all AAPI in this country, but especially the younger AAPI generation in the United States." AAPITA Founding member and Vice President of Data and Technology, Tournament Director with WTA – Tony Cho says, "I have traveled to all corners of the world with the WTA and have seen the strength in diversity of tennis. I know that we have future AAPI tennis leaders here in the United States and AAPITA will help to identify those leaders and strengthen our visibility and representation across the country to create a cohesive AAPI tennis network."
