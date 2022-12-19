Adjacent to Radford University, this new, independent, lifestyle hotel celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area's Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and plans to offer impeccable service with a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
RADFORD, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly-anticipated Highlander Hotel Radford is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, 2023.
Adjacent to Radford University, this new, independent, lifestyle hotel celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area's Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and plans to offer impeccable service with a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
The hotel, located at 600 Tyler Avenue, Radford, Virginia 24141, in now taking reservations for this spring and can be booked directly on the new hotel website, highlanderradford.com.
The $40 million Highlander Hotel Radford development project began in April 2021 and was made possible by a public-private partnership between Radford University, the Radford University Foundation, design firm Blur Workshop, Preston Hollow Capital, S.B. Ballard Construction Company, and Aimbridge Hospitality, the global leader in third-party hotel management.
"We are delighted to bring this distinctive new offering to this region, to be partnering with Radford University, the Radford Foundation, Preston Hollow Capital, Blur Workshop, S.B Ballard and so many wonderful and deeply committed partners to meet the growing demand for sophisticated amenities and visitor services in this area," Andrew Casperson, Vice President of Operations for Aimbridge Hospitality said. "We are eager to celebrate area commencements, sporting events, meetings, weddings, and other important special occasions with our guests in this distinctive new setting. And we are already looking forward to a very busy inaugural season that will include special events for both Radford University and Virginia Tech graduation, the grand opening of our four-star restaurant, Bee and Butter, and so much more."
"What I am most excited about is how the Highlander Hotel Radford really captures the dynamic energy of this area. For me, this project really underscores what great minds at work can accomplish through collaboration. Very soon, this beautiful property will offer an unmatched level of service, a respectful nod to the region's history and culture, and memorable sophistication for our region's growing number of out-of-town visitors and guests," John Cox, Radford University Foundation Chief Executive Officer said. "The opening of this new property is an extremely exciting milestone for many at, and affiliated with, both Radford University and our broader New River Valley region. This new asset is going to be very valuable for travel and tourism in Southwest Virginia and we are certainly very proud to be a part of it."
About The Highlander Hotel Radford
The Highlander Hotel Radford is an independent six-story boutique hotel and conference center that overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains and respectfully celebrates the Scots-Irish origins of the region. The property offers 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space, 124 overnight guest rooms including four apartment-style suites, 2 acclaimed restaurants, a rooftop terrace, a coffee bar, an in-lobby regional visitors center with concierge, and more. Additional amenities include 24-hour room service, free on-site parking, 55-inch Smart TVs, a modern fitness center, free WiFi, and dog-friendly bookings. Reservations can be made at: https://www.highlanderradford.com/
About Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality company with a growing hotel portfolio representing more than 1,500 properties in 50 states and over 20 countries, inclusive of pipeline. As a top hotel management company and trusted operator of over 80 lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge Hospitality leverages its scale and operational excellence to consistently deliver results for hotel owners and offer unparalleled opportunities for associates around the globe. Aimbridge Hospitality adds value through focused, expertise-driven operating divisions in Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Enhanced Select Service, and Select Service, optimizing owners' investment returns and driving hotel market success. The Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA Division has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, and Glasgow. The Aimbridge Hospitality LatAm Division has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas. To learn more, visit: https://www.aimbridgehospitality.com/.
Media Contact
Sherry Wallace, Eddy Alexander, 1 5405893597, s.wallace@eddyalexander.com
SOURCE The Highlander Hotel Radford