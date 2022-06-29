MV to operate and maintain first all-electric public transit fleet in North America
DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide fixed-route bus services by the Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA), which it began supporting on June 25, 2022. Under terms of the five-year contract, MV will oversee all operational and maintenance activities associated with AVTA's local, commuter and supplemental fixed-route bus services.
On March 16, 2022, AVTA achieved the distinction of becoming the first all-electric public transit fleet in North America, significantly ahead of the California Innovative Clean Transit regulation requiring that transit agencies statewide convert their fleets to zero-emission by 2040.
MV is an industry leader in low and zero-emission public transit, operating and maintaining more than 2,000 alternative fuel vehicles, including some of the industry's largest and most complex battery electric fleets. The company has expertise in zero-emission operations, maintenance, charging strategy, route optimization and fleet rollout planning and maintains strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers and ecosystem specialists.
"AVTA remains committed to providing safe, reliable and sustainable transportation for the citizens of Lancaster, Palmdale, and the rural northern Los Angeles County communities," said Martin Tompkins, AVTA Chief Executive Officer. "With its experience as a leading transportation provider and commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, MV shares our vision for enhanced mobility."
MV will operate a fleet of approximately 100 all-electric vehicles and employ more than 200 transit professionals to run the service. As part of the company's start-up efforts, it will deploy new in-vehicle safety technologies and implement specialized client-licensed software that optimizes scheduling for electric buses and drives additional service improvements and efficiencies. Each team member will also undergo safety and customer service training.
"We look forward to our partnership with AVTA and appreciate the confidence its leaders and board of directors have placed in MV," said Mark Collins, MV President and Chief Operating Officer. "This award is more than a contract to MV – it is the start of a long-term partnership with AVTA and a commitment to provide an exceptional customer experience to our riders and the community."
