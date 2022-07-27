Coming off a huge Stevie Award win in New York City this past June 2022, sponsored by HCL Technologies, Laun,dris™ will be exhibiting Autonomous Inventory Tracking technology that tracks Linens/Textiles at North America's largest exposition for laundering, dry cleaning, textile care services, supplies, and equipment.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laundris will be exhibiting at the Clean Show in Atlanta, from July 30 through August 2. The last Clean Show in 2019 brought together 11,000 industry professionals from 100 countries, and six continents, and it is expected to be bigger than ever. Laundris is looking forward to meeting professionals to discuss how their AI/ML patented tracking solution can help hospitality businesses optimize labor, linen management, help companies save money, reduce spoilage, and automate re-ordering and replenishment of inventory.
The Clean Show has classified Laundris for the categories "Management Information Systems (10.10)", "Production, planning, and control systems (10.14)", "Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) (10.16)", "Supply Chain Management (10.17"), and "Tracking systems, route planning (10.20)".
Laundris invites all interested attendees to stop by booth 2256 to talk with CEO Don Ward and COO Joey Dominguez.
Laundris™ founders Don Ward and Joey Dominguez also recently took home a Stevie Award at the American Business Awards for "Excellence in Transforming Business". The awards ceremony was held in New York City on June 13 in New York City. Ward and Dominguez were present at the ceremony to receive the award.
"It means a lot for our organization. We have gone through a lot over the last few years building this business from the ground up. This award validates all of the hard work, and what we have been putting together as a team," said Laundris™ CEO Don Ward. He added, "we have an emerging technology, and feel that we have been innovating in our industry vertical. Being recognized by the HCL Technologies as a Stevie Award recipient puts us into a different stratosphere as far as our business is concerned, and we are very thankful."
