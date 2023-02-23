KG1 FORGED has launched its new line of forged wheels, the KT SERIES aka Contender Series, which offers classic, simple designs and is available at affordable prices. Unlike traditional forged wheels that are associated with high costs and long wait times, the KT SERIES is fully stocked and ready for immediate delivery through authorized dealers. They are available in a variety of finishes and fitments that cater to most trucks, SUVs, and Jeeps. KG1 FORGED is committed to providing excellent customer service and high-quality forged wheels at an affordable price.
DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KG1 FORGED, a leading manufacturer of high-quality forged wheels, has just launched its latest line of wheels: The KT SERIES also known as the Contender Series. With classic, simple designs, affordable pricing, and full stock availability, the KT SERIES is set to disrupt the traditional model of the forged wheel business.
"Traditionally, no one keeps finished forged wheels in stock," says KG1 FORGED Marketing Director, Nick Chin. "We saw an opportunity to do things differently and provide our customers with a wide range of forged wheels that are readily available for immediate delivery. Our goal was to offer a high-quality product at an affordable price, and the KT SERIES delivers just that.
"The KT SERIES features a range of classic, simple designs that complement a wide range of vehicle styles. The wheels are available in a range of finishes, including polished and powder-coated, to ensure that customers can find the perfect match for their vehicle. In addition, fitments are available for most trucks, SUVs, and Jeeps, making it easy to find the right size and style for your vehicle.
"KG1 FORGED is proud to be disrupting the traditional model of the forged wheel business with the KT SERIES," says Chin. "Our headquarters in Dallas, Texas allows us to provide quick and efficient delivery across the United States. We're excited to offer a range of classic designs that are readily available for immediate delivery.
"KG1 FORGED is dedicated to providing its customers with high-quality products at affordable prices, while also delivering excellent customer service. The KT SERIES is now available for purchase through authorized dealers, find dealers on http://www.Kg1Forged.com
