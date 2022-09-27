Partnership Maximizes Efficiency for Home Care Agencies Through Document Management Capabilities and Workflow Automation
DALLAS and OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation's leading software for home-based care, together with enterprise content management solution WorldView, announced a new collaboration designed to maximize efficiency for home health and hospice agencies.
Connected since 2013, WorldView and Homecare Homebase integrate to provide agencies with the tools they need to streamline workflows and customize automation for order tracking, patient intake, medical records management, and more. Through the collaboration, agencies can easily track orders using barcode or text recognition regardless of the original source; seamlessly monitor staff productivity with real-time dashboards and data analytics; and automate data entry all while staying organized with digital annotations, notes, and stamps.
"Our partnership with WorldView helps agencies leverage the power of technology to streamline operations in an increasingly demanding environment," said Chip Sloan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for HCHB. "Together, our solutions enable home health organizations to reduce overhead and maintain staffing levels while serving even more clients."
Jared Robey, WorldView's Vice President of Sales, added: "We're grateful to be a Homecare Homebase preferred partner and to support their home-based care delivery efforts. We're excited to further integrate our products and align our vision to enhance agencies' ability to provide better care by streamlining medical records processes."
About Homecare Homebase, LLC
Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242)
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
About WorldView
WorldView Services Ltd. is a cloud-based document management service provider offering secure, content services solutions that enable organizations to store, manage, and share vital information between employees, vendors, partners, and customers. With decades of experience across a multitude of industries, WorldView's global view of business process automation allows it to provide a full suite of end-to-end, integrated solutions for software platforms as well as consultation and customization for end-users. Today, WorldView tracks, routes and stores over half a billion documents for thousands of healthcare professionals across North America. For more information visit worldviewltd.com.
