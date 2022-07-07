eLearning community ranks Schoox in the top ten of its annual list for its ability to deliver tangible insights to stakeholders and executives.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox has been acknowledged by eLearning Industry for the effectiveness of its integrated Business Impact which provides actionable insights to learning and development programs.
Innovative organizations know learning is a strategic investment with the ability to accelerate business performance. Schoox's Business Impact capabilities go beyond industry standard LMS analytics to help companies correlate training with results. By importing KPI data, businesses can measure the results of training and explore dependencies between sales, customer satisfaction, product and more. This sets Schoox apart from other LMS analytics tools in the market. And it's provided to all Schoox customers at no additional charge.
"Our team is committed to designing a solution that is as impactful as it is easy to use," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "It's exciting to see our hard work and dedication acknowledged with this ranking."
The recognition by eLearning Industry is the latest industry accolade for Schoox, which was also named a 2022 Corporate Learning Management Systems Leader by G2, the world's largest tech marketplace.
