DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Batten, a digital marketplace platform providing expert vetted and consumer recommended security solutions, is pleased to welcome Eddie Penney as an Emergency Preparation Expert to the Batten team.
As a combat veteran and Navy SEAL of over 20 years, Penney will bring extensive operational experience and an invaluable perspective to the Batten team. Penney completed active duty deployments with SEAL Team 2 and later with Seal Team 6 where he was promoted to Naval Special Warfare Development Group. His extensive operational experience includes Medical Evacuations, Executive Protection, and Surveillance.
"We couldn't be more proud to have Eddie join the team as our Emergency Preparation expert," said Patrick Robinson, founder and CEO of Batten. "He is a man of merit and has proven through his years of dedicated service to our country that he values the safety and security of American families."
Today, Eddie is the CEO of Contingent Group, a risk mitigation company that creates security techniques and protocols tailored to individual client needs. He is also the author of his own autobiography, Unafraid: Staring Down Terror as a Navy SEAL and Single Dad, that details the powerful lessons he learned as a warrior and father during his time as a special operator in the U.S. Navy's most elite combat unit.
"I think there is tremendous worth in having the knowledge and tools you need to keep your family safe. Batten allows families to easily access this information at their fingertips," said Penney. "I look forward to providing families with incredible value and being a part of the solution that helps keep them prepared and safe."
Visit battensafe.com for Expert recommended and best in class curation of comprehensive family security solutions.
About Batten
At Batten, we help people protect their families online, at home, and in an emergency. We enable confident security choices with actionable recommendations that empower you to make your home stronger, and your family safer. With our curated marketplace and personalized recommendations for family security products, we make it easy to prepare today for peace of mind tomorrow.
