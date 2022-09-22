81-unit pizza brand to begin testing voice AI company's new Fast Track program to address rising needs around labor and service quality amidst rising demand
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConverseNow, the leading voice AI technology platform for restaurants, today announced that it will enter trials with Papa Gino's Pizzeria, an 81-unit brand based in New England. Papa Gino's will be testing ConverseNow's new Fast Track program, which will handle their phone orders across multiple pilot locations to enhance guest experience, staff productivity and store performance.
The new Fast Track program, designed as 'the gateway to the future of restaurants,' allows ConverseNow to handle restaurants' orders in an expedited fashion. By drastically cutting down on the time needed to activate service, ConverseNow's Fast Track program has emerged as a game-changing tool for restaurants to enjoy immediate gratification amidst their digital transformation.
Voice AI is quickly making its way into mainstream food ordering, with many of the country's leading restaurant chains looking to adopt the technology into their operations. The Fast Track program allows ConverseNow to satisfy that growing demand, whereby it can best serve each of its customers and demonstrate immediate results at scale.
"We've discovered that our customers already have pain when they come to us. Whether it's a labor shortage, untapped sales potential or overwhelmed staff, these are pain points that are costing these brands significantly with each passing day. The Fast Track program relieves that pain immediately, creating a huge win for the restaurant, their staff and their customers," said Vinay Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of ConverseNow.
Papa Gino's joins Domino's, Fazoli's, Blake's Lotaburger and other leading chains working with ConverseNow. They're the first brand to test the new Fast Track program, whereby ConverseNow will manage phone orders in pilot locations spanning across multiple states. The project marks a major milestone for Papa Gino's and the restaurant industry, smoothing the path toward digital transformation in an otherwise challenging environment.
"Papa Gino's has used the same 80-year old Italian recipes since opening the first restaurant in 1961, but it's more important now than ever to evolve with technology in order to streamline operations and create frictionless guest experiences. Looking beyond the labor shortage and automating our phone orders frees up valuable time and energy for our team. It's the future, and we want to lead that change. We're excited to partner with ConverseNow and eager to see them deliver results for Papa Gino's, like they have with some of the country's other leading restaurant brands," said Kevin Bentley, Vice President of Technology and Automation for New England Authentic Eats, parent company of Papa Gino's.
Live in more than 1200 restaurants across 40 states, ConverseNow has delivered a much-needed answer to the industry-wide labor shortage, processing limitless conversations at once with remarkable accuracy so staff can focus on higher-priority tasks such as fulfillment and in-person service, at times doubling volume during peak hours. ConverseNow's voice AI is shown to increase average ticket up to 20% and same-store sales up to 30%, while exceeding industry standards for guest satisfaction.
For more information, please visit ConverseNow.ai and PapaGinos.com.
About ConverseNow
ConverseNow provides voice AI-powered virtual ordering assistants for restaurants to automate the order-taking process from high-volume voice channels such as drive-thru and phone. The market leader in voice AI for restaurants, ConverseNow has developed best-in-class technology that takes limitless orders with remarkable accuracy, enhancing guest experience while reducing stress for staff and doubling output during peak hours. Partnering with a growing list of multinational and national brands, ConverseNow has helped restaurants boost same-store sales up to 30%, increase average ticket up to 20%, and provide up to 12 hours of additional labor per store each week. For more information, please visit https://www.conversenow.ai
About Papa Gino's Pizzeria
Founded in 1961, Papa Gino's Pizzeria is a proud New England staple with a heritage of serving high quality, handmade pizzas with fresh ingredients and an over 80-year-old Italian family recipe. From a single restaurant in East Boston, Papa Gino's has expanded to nearly 100 restaurants in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Follow Papa Gino's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
Media Contact
Benjamin Brown, ConverseNow, (737) 301-1116, Benjamin.Brown@ConverseNow.ai
SOURCE ConverseNow