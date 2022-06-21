The Houston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the office managing shareholder Shari L. Heyen were selected by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) as Diversity in Business Award honorees.
HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Houston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the office managing shareholder Shari L. Heyen were selected by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) as Diversity in Business Award honorees.
According to HBJ, the Diversity in Business Awards program honors organizations and individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as in business leadership.
"Firmwide and on a local level, Greenberg Traurig recognizes the importance of diversity initiatives and strives to remain at the forefront of creating and supporting a diverse law firm," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, regional operating shareholder for the firm's Texas offices. "Congratulations to the Houston office, Shari Heyen, and all the 2022 honorees."
This year marks the second consecutive year that Greenberg Traurig Houston was recognized in the Outstanding Diverse Organizations category. This category identifies organizations that have contributed to harnessing diversity within their workforces. It also honors those that have actively taken the lead to promote and champion the business case for diversity within the community or their industries.
Heyen's recognition is in the Outstanding Diversity Champion category, which recognizes individuals who have shown outstanding initiative to promote diversity and inclusion either within the community or their organizations.
"Within Greenberg Traurig, we are steadfast and intentional with our diversity efforts," Heyen said. "It is a true honor to be recognized by the HBJ for both our office's commitment and my individual dedication to advancing these initiatives."
Heyen has advocated for greater diversity in business for over 30 years. She tirelessly gives her time and attention to organizations that advance diversity in business and frequently speaks on the topic. In 2021, Heyen and her team were awarded the 'Community & Social Impact Award of the Year' from Global M&A Network's Turnaround Atlas in connection with the successful acquisition of Ebony Media.
HBJ will host an award ceremony June 23 and will issue a special publication in the upcoming June 24 weekly edition.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 140 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP