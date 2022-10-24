Stereo East Home Theater was invited to host the Sound United engineering team at their showroom in Frisco, Texas. The sound experts from Denon and Marantz visited Stereo East, a top dealer, to discuss product development and features of their popular audio/video receivers.
FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stereo East Home Theater recently hosted the engineering team from Sound United, the parent company of global audio/video brands Denon and Marantz. Stereo East's President, Mr. Gary Montagna, and Vice President, Mr. Dan Green, met with Denon Sound Master, Mr. Yuuki Takahashi, Category Director, Mr. Yoshinori Yamada, and their team of sound experts during their trip from Japan.
As a top dealer for Denon and Marantz products, Stereo East's sales and technical teams are more than familiar with the ins and outs of AV receivers and are uniquely qualified to share feedback directly with the Sound United engineering team. "We've been selling and supporting Denon and Marantz receivers for decades, and we were excited to talk shop with their sound quality experts," says Mr. Montagna.
Mr. Green elaborates, "We always appreciate it when manufacturers take the time to visit us, but the opportunity to talk with the very experts tasked with product development made this meeting invaluable. We were able to discuss product features we'd like to see in the future and learn about how to better optimize product performance during our installations."
Stereo East Home Theater was voted as the Readers' Choice Best Home Audio/Video Company in 2022 for the Frisco/Plano, Allen/McKinney, and Prosper/Celina markets by Living Magazine. Stereo East has also been recognized within the custom integration industry; the company won the Spotlight Award from Snap AV/Control4, the GoldenEar Dealer of the Year Award, and most recently, the Sony Diamond Dealer Award. "All of these honors are a reminder of great deal of trust our clients and vendor partners place in our ability to design and install systems that are not just impressive but also functional," Mr. Montagna explains.
Stereo East Home Theater is an authorized dealer and integrator for notable brands such as Sony, Epson, Samsung, Control4, Denon, Marantz, GoldenEar, Bowers & Wilkins, and more. Stereo East has served the DFW area for nearly 40 years and offers custom home technology solutions for everything from home theaters to automation to networking. At their showroom in Frisco, Texas, clients are encouraged to experience the endless options available to truly customize a new or existing home.
