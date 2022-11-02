Murray Resources has been awarded the #1 Best Place to Work in Houston by the Houston Business Journal. This marks the 9th year Murray Resources has placed on the list and the first time the company has claimed the top spot.
HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Murray Resources, a Houston-based recruiting and staffing firm, announced today that it has been awarded the #1 Best Place to Work in Houston by the Houston Business Journal. This marks the 9th year Murray Resources has placed on the list and the first time the company has claimed the top spot.
The HBJ's annual Best Places to Work awards recognizes the city's top workplaces, based on the views of their employees across a broad range of dimensions, including corporate culture, leadership, communication and support, advancement opportunity, skill development, recognition, compensation, benefits, amenities, worker retention, attraction strategies, and openness to innovation and ideas. This year's awards were announced and celebrated at the sold-out 80's themed luncheon at the Marriott Marquis Houston on October 28.
"We've been fortunate to celebrate a number of awards and milestones over our company's thirty-four years in business, but I don't know if there's any more significant than this one. I've always said that our employees are everything in our business, and to know that they feel valued, empowered, and cared for when they come to work every day, is truly special," said Marsha Murray, founder and president of Murray Resources. Ms. Murray continued, "I want to thank all our employees for making Murray Resources such a special place to work. I can't wait to see all we accomplish together this year and beyond."
About Murray Resources
Founded in 1988, Murray Resources is a leading Houston recruiting firm and staffing agency. The company serves a base of over one thousand client companies, including numerous Fortune™ 1000 companies and high-growth small and medium-sized organizations, in the areas of administrative, accounting, customer service, engineering, executive / leadership, finance, human resources, IT / technology, light industrial, manufacturing, marketing, operations, and sales. Murray Resources' 95% Performance Evaluation Score represents one of the highest placement satisfaction rates in the industry. The company has received numerous awards for its work and internal culture, including being recognized by Forbes as one of the country's top Executive Search and Professional Search Firms, being named the #1 "Best Place to Work" by the Houston Business Journal, the #1 Fastest Growing Staffing Agency in Texas by Staffing Industry Analysts, and the #1 Best Staffing Firm to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts. For more information, contact Murray Resources at 713.935.0009 or visit murrayresources.com.
Media Contact
Murray Resources, Murray Resources, 1 7139350009, kwolf@murrayresources.com
SOURCE Murray Resources