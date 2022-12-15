Projects will further City's mission to provide a premier level of customer experience and maintain operational safety at its airports
DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HNTB has been selected by the City of Dallas Department of Aviation to provide independent construction management services, including construction inspection services, and project management services for multiple capital projects within the Dallas Airport System.
"We are proud to continue our long partnership with the City of Dallas and its Department of Aviation," said Stephen Knobbe, PE, HNTB North Texas office leader and senior vice president. "These projects will create economic opportunities as well as enhance the areas around the airport for the convenience of the communities in close proximity to the airport."
For the past 17 years, HNTB has held several contracts with the City of Dallas to provide design services on projects at Dallas Love Field Airport.
Under this contract, HNTB will provide support at various stages of project implementation from predesign, prebid, and preconstruction conferences to construction progress monitoring/reporting including quality acceptance and project closeout for airport improvement program projects.
"This partnership will allow us to work alongside the Department of Aviation's staff as they lay the groundwork for the future of the City's airport system," said Justin Planasch, PE, CCM, HNTB's program manager and group director of construction services. "We look forward to furthering their mission to provide a premier level of customer experience and maintain operational safety at its airports."
HNTB delivers engineering and architectural services for airports, bridges, roadways, highways, tolling, transit, rail, planning, program/construction management and more to clients throughout North Texas and the U.S. Clients include the Texas Department of Transportation, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, North Texas Tollway Authority and others.
