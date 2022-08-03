Nabors Industries Ltd. logo. (PRNewsFoto/NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.)

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2022 operating revenues of $631 million, an increase of approximately 11%, compared to operating revenues of $569 million in the first quarter of 2022. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $83 million, or $9.41 per share. This compares to a loss of $184 million, or $22.51 per share, in the first quarter. The second quarter results included a non-cash charge of $22 million, or $2.42 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants, while the first quarter included a non-cash charge for the warrants of $72 million, or $8.63 per share. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $158 million, a 21% increase, compared to $131 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "All of our operating segments contributed to the strong adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter. Results in U.S. Drilling reflect improved performance in the Lower 48 market, where our daily adjusted gross margin continued to grow on higher average pricing for the fleet. Daily margin and EBITDA also improved in our international markets. In Rig Technologies, sequential revenue growth of 23% helped drive that segment's EBITDA increase.

"In the Lower 48 market, our daily margin reflects the strong pricing momentum and our success in capturing these higher rates. Our average daily revenue of $25,566 represents an increase of more than $2,500 versus the prior quarter. Leading-edge day rates remain at least $8,000 higher than the second quarter's average dayrates, and continued to increase in July.

"Growth in Lower 48 oilfield activity remains robust. The industry drilling rig count in this market grew 13% in the second quarter, and recently totaled more than 700. The commodity price environment remains supportive of additional increases in this activity, and most of our largest U.S. customers indicate they will add rigs by the end of the year. In addition, several of our larger customers have initiated discussions on further rig additions for 2023 and for longer contract term. We expect to reach 100% utilization in our high specification rigs relatively early next year and we anticipate a significantly tighter Lower 48 market for the industry.

"In our key International markets, tendering activity for additional rigs has increased. We remain optimistic for awards resulting in growth in these geographies. Already in the third quarter, our rig count in Saudi Arabia has increased, due to the deployment of the first newbuild rig in our SANAD joint venture with Saudi Aramco and we expect additional rig awards and deployments in Latin America within the next few months."

Consolidated and Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $87.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022, an 18% increase from the prior quarter. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count, at 89.3, increased by nearly six rigs. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $8,706, more than 13% higher than the prior quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $82.4 million, a 16% increase from the prior quarter. Improved performance in Saudi Arabia and Latin America led the growth. The International rig count averaged 74.3 rigs, up more than two rigs from the prior quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter averaged $14,331, up $1,197 from the prior quarter.

In Drilling Solutions, adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% to $22.8 million, mainly reflecting increasing activity in the U.S. with higher volumes in performance drilling software and managed pressure drilling. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenue in Drilling Solutions reached 52%, a record high since the segment's inception.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA improved by $4.4 million in the second quarter. Revenue increased by 23% sequentially, to $45 million, mainly due to higher aftermarket sales and equipment rentals.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Capital Discipline

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $57 million in the second quarter. This result was primarily driven by higher financial results in the business, lower interest payments, and improved days sales outstanding. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $99 million, including $27 million for the SANAD newbuilds.

In the second quarter, net debt was $2,184 million, a $33 million reduction as compared to the first quarter. Free cash flow generated in the quarter drove the improvement in net debt.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "During the second quarter, activity increased across our segments, fueling a significant step up in our financial results. Our adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue increased by 200 basis points to more than 25%. We expect similar improvement in the third quarter. Utilization for our high-spec Lower 48 rigs currently stands at 81%. With the current market tightness, pricing is rising rapidly. Margins are expanding, a trend we expect to continue in coming quarters. The accelerating market and our pricing momentum in the Lower 48, as well as stronger than expected fundamentals in the International segment, have significantly outpaced the estimates embedded in our previous EBITDA outlook for 2022 and 2023. We plan to provide an update for our 2023 expectations once our budget process is finalized.

"We once again made progress reducing our net debt in the second quarter. We expect further material improvement over the balance of 2022. For the full year 2022, we expect to generate adjusted free cash flow well in excess of $100 million. Outstanding debt maturing through 2024 now totals $251 million. At the end of the quarter our cash and short-term investments stood at $418 million, and our $350 million credit facility was undrawn. With our experience in managing liquidity, our demonstrated willingness to access the capital markets well ahead of debt maturities, and the healthy cash generation we are targeting over the next two years, we remain confident in our ability to manage our debt profile and materially improve our leverage."

Mr. Petrello added, "Once again, we made progress on each of our five keys to excellence:

  • In our Lower 48 business, rig count and financial results continued their upward trends, with excellent prospects for further growth.
  • Financial results in our International segment improved across several major markets, and most recently we deployed the first In-Kingdom newbuild rig in Saudi Arabia.
  • The financial performance of our high-tech Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies segments strengthened. Market adoption of our innovation portfolio, especially our automation solutions, is accelerating.
  • We made additional progress to de-lever, reducing net debt and total debt, while generating free cash flow.
  • We further expanded our Energy Transition efforts, recently completing investments in three companies focusing on sodium-based battery technology, emissions monitoring, and innovative ultra-capacitor solutions. We also made additional progress in our internal initiatives including fuel management, energy storage, hydrogen, and carbon capture."  

Outlook Summary for the Third Quarter of 2022

Nabors expects the following quarterly metrics:

U.S. Drilling

  • An increase in average Lower 48 rig count of 3 to 4 rigs over the second quarter average
  • Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $10,400 - $10,600
  • An additional rig and higher average dayrates in Alaska; Offshore in-line with second quarter levels

International

  • Rig count approximately in line with the second quarter average
  • Adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $14,400

Drilling Solutions

  • Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 12% over the second quarter level

Rig Technologies

  • Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately $2 million over the second quarter level

Capital Expenditures

  • Capital expenditures between $110 million and $120 million
  • Capital expenditures for the full year 2022 of approximately $380 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

  • Free cash flow approximately breakeven
  • Free cash flow for the full year 2022 well above $100 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Nabors' second quarter financial results, and our future outlook, demonstrate the value of the strategies we've implemented over the past several years. In particular, our development and successful deployment of a robust, industry-leading portfolio of advanced process automation, robotization, and digitalization solutions have driven demand across the Nabors spectrum, including rigs, apps, services, and equipment. Our clients increasingly realize value from this expanding suite, by driving their productivity higher.

"Looking ahead, with a constructive commodity price environment, we see significant potential for our portfolio across global markets. Our focus includes the third-party drilling rig market, which is fertile for the adoption of many of our technologies, and international expansion. In short, our prospects today are more favorable than they have been in many years. We are well positioned today to capitalize on this environment. We look forward to reporting our progress."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements. 

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures.  The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").  Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.  

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets.  Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. 

Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. 

Investor Contacts:  William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via e-mail william.conroy@nabors.com, or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email kara.peak@nabors.com. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via e-mail mark.andrews@nabors.com

 

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



2022



2021



2022



2022



2021



























Revenues and other income:























Operating revenues 



$ 630,943



$  489,333



$  568,539



$ 1,199,482



$  949,844



Investment income (loss)



822



(62)



163



985



1,201



Total revenues and other income



631,765



489,271



568,702



1,200,467



951,045



























Costs and other deductions:























Direct costs



403,797



312,466



372,712



776,509



603,120



General and administrative expenses



58,167



51,580



53,639



111,806



106,240



Research and engineering



10,941



7,965



11,678



22,619



15,432



Depreciation and amortization



162,015



174,775



164,359



326,374



352,051



Interest expense



42,899



41,714



46,910



89,809



84,689



Other, net



14,528



66,455



80,401



94,929



73,801



Total costs and other deductions



692,347



654,955



729,699



1,422,046



1,235,333



























Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



(60,582)



(165,684)



(160,997)



(221,579)



(284,288)



Income tax expense (benefit)



9,353



24,719



13,671



23,024



34,444



























Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax



(69,935)



(190,403)



(174,668)



(244,603)



(318,732)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



-



8



-



-



27



























Net income (loss)



(69,935)



(190,395)



(174,668)



(244,603)



(318,705)



Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(12,982)



(5,614)



(9,828)



(22,810)



(14,390)



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors



(82,917)



(196,009)



(184,496)



(267,413)



(333,095)



Less: Preferred stock dividend



-



-



-



-



(3,653)



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$ (82,917)



$(196,009)



$(184,496)



$  (267,413)



$(336,748)



























Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:























Net income (loss) from continuing operations



$ (82,917)



$(196,017)



$(184,496)



$  (267,413)



$(336,775)



Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



8



-



-



27



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$ (82,917)



$(196,009)



$(184,496)



$  (267,413)



$(336,748)



























Earnings (losses) per share:























Basic from continuing operations



$      (9.41)



$     (26.59)



$     (22.51)



$       (31.34)



$     (46.90)



Basic from discontinued operations



-



-



-



-



-



Total Basic



$      (9.41)



$     (26.59)



$     (22.51)



$       (31.34)



$     (46.90)



























Diluted from continuing operations



$      (9.41)



$     (26.59)



$     (22.51)



$       (31.34)



$     (46.90)



Diluted from discontinued operations



-



-



-



-



-



Total Diluted



$      (9.41)



$     (26.59)



$     (22.51)



$       (31.34)



$     (46.90)



















































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:























   Basic 



9,081



7,460



8,311



8,696



7,281



   Diluted 



9,081



7,460



8,311



8,696



7,281



















































Adjusted EBITDA



$ 158,038



$  117,322



$  130,510



$    288,548



$  225,052



























Adjusted operating income (loss)



$    (3,977)



$   (57,453)



$   (33,849)



$     (37,826)



$(126,999)



 

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

(In thousands)



2022



2022



2021





(Unaudited)





ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and short-term investments



$            417,978



$            394,039



$            991,488

Accounts receivable, net



278,112



297,209



287,572

Other current assets



227,290



236,820



222,749

     Total current assets



923,380



928,068



1,501,809

Property, plant and equipment, net



3,186,849



3,261,574



3,348,498

Other long-term assets



690,754



667,524



675,057

     Total assets



$         4,800,983



$         4,857,166



$         5,525,364















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Current portion of debt



$                         -



$                         -



$                         -

Other current liabilities



524,058



513,445



525,228

     Total current liabilities



524,058



513,445



525,228

Long-term debt



2,601,510



2,610,092



3,262,795

Other long-term liabilities



394,210



375,070



343,120

     Total liabilities



3,519,778



3,498,607



4,131,143















Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary



680,403



677,829



675,283















Equity:













Shareholders' equity



453,200



543,616



590,656

Noncontrolling interest



147,602



137,114



128,282

     Total equity



600,802



680,730



718,938

     Total liabilities and equity



$         4,800,983



$         4,857,166



$         5,525,364

 

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT REPORTING



(Unaudited)



























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:





































































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



(In thousands, except rig activity)



2022



2021



2022



2022



2021





























Operating revenues:

























U.S. Drilling



$           253,008



$           161,606



$           217,583



$           470,591



$           303,905





Canada Drilling



-



12,313



-



-



33,302





International Drilling



296,320



255,282



279,030



575,350



502,120





Drilling Solutions



55,879



39,111



54,182



110,061



74,817





Rig Technologies (1)



45,094



34,552



36,736



81,830



60,300





Other reconciling items (2)



(19,358)



(13,531)



(18,992)



(38,350)



(24,600)





Total operating revenues



$           630,943



$           489,333



$           568,539



$        1,199,482



$           949,844





























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)

























U.S. Drilling



$             87,371



$             59,784



$             74,265



$           161,636



$           118,570





Canada Drilling



(15)



3,008



(19)



(34)



12,667





International Drilling



82,446



71,322



71,248



153,694



133,933





Drilling Solutions



22,751



12,796



20,000



42,751



24,254





Rig Technologies (1)



3,364



2,035



(1,044)



2,320



1,502





Other reconciling items (4)



(37,879)



(31,623)



(33,940)



(71,819)



(65,873)





Total adjusted EBITDA



$           158,038



$           117,322



$           130,510



$           288,548



$           225,052





























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)

























U.S. Drilling



$               8,288



$            (20,869)



$              (5,851)



$               2,437



$            (44,205)





Canada Drilling



(15)



(2,608)



(19)



(34)



1,299





International Drilling



4,605



(8,439)



(6,327)



(1,722)



(27,071)





Drilling Solutions



18,260



6,524



14,709



32,969



11,234





Rig Technologies (1)



2,127



(692)



(2,751)



(624)



(3,261)





Other reconciling items (4)



(37,242)



(31,369)



(33,610)



(70,852)



(64,995)





Total adjusted operating income (loss)



$              (3,977)



$            (57,453)



$            (33,849)



$            (37,826)



$         (126,999)





























Rig activity:























Average Rigs Working: (7)

























     Lower 48



89.3



63.5



83.4



86.3



59.9





     Other US



7.1



5.7



6.9



7.0



5.0





U.S. Drilling



96.4



69.2



90.3



93.3



64.9





Canada Drilling



-



8.2



-



-



10.9





International Drilling



74.3



68.3



72.0



73.2



66.5





Total average rigs working



170.7



145.7



162.3



166.5



142.3





























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)

























     Lower 48



$             25,566



$             21,015



$             23,030



$             24,348



$             21,314





     Other US



70,181



78,215



72,089



71,116



80,624





U.S. Drilling (10)



28,852



25,694



26,781



27,856



25,890





Canada Drilling



-



16,512



-



-



16,813





International Drilling



43,808



41,102



43,065



43,445



41,704





























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)

























     Lower 48



$               8,706



$               7,017



$               7,694



$               8,220



$               7,694





     Other US



36,300



48,657



37,236



36,759



51,385





U.S. Drilling (10)



10,738



10,424



9,953



10,361



11,064





Canada Drilling



-



4,993



-



-



6,968





International Drilling



14,331



13,420



13,134



13,746



13,176





















(1)

Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.



















(2)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.



















(3)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".



















(4)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.



















(5)

Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense  and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".



















(6)

Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period.  These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.



















(7)

Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period.  For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter.  On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year.  Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.



















(8)

Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.   



















(9)

Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.   



















(10)

The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.

 

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT









(Unaudited)

































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In thousands)



U.S.

Drilling



Canada

Drilling



International

Drilling



Drilling

Solutions



Rig

Technologies



Other

reconciling

items



Total































Adjusted operating income (loss)



$        8,288



$              (15)



$                 4,605



$             18,260



$                 2,127



$        (37,242)



$                 (3,977)

Depreciation and amortization 



79,083



-



77,841



4,491



1,237



(637)



162,015

Adjusted EBITDA



$      87,371



$              (15)



$               82,446



$             22,751



$                 3,364



$        (37,879)



$              158,038

































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





U.S.

Drilling



Canada

Drilling



International

Drilling



Drilling

Solutions



Rig

Technologies



Other

reconciling

items



Total































Adjusted operating income (loss)



$     (20,869)



$        (2,608)



$                (8,439)



$               6,524



$                  (692)



$        (31,369)



$               (57,453)

Depreciation and amortization 



80,653



5,616



79,761



6,272



2,727



(254)



174,775

Adjusted EBITDA



$      59,784



$          3,008



$               71,322



$             12,796



$                 2,035



$        (31,623)



$              117,322

































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(In thousands)



U.S.

Drilling



Canada

Drilling



International

Drilling



Drilling

Solutions



Rig

Technologies



Other

reconciling

items



Total































Adjusted operating income (loss)



$       (5,851)



$              (19)



$                (6,327)



$             14,709



$               (2,751)



$        (33,610)



$               (33,849)

Depreciation and amortization 



80,116



-



77,575



5,291



1,707



(330)



164,359

Adjusted EBITDA



$      74,265



$              (19)



$               71,248



$             20,000



$               (1,044)



$        (33,940)



$              130,510

































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In thousands)



U.S.

Drilling



Canada

Drilling



International

Drilling



Drilling

Solutions



Rig

Technologies



Other

reconciling

items



Total































Adjusted operating income (loss)



$        2,437



$              (34)



$                (1,722)



$             32,969



$                  (624)



$        (70,852)



$               (37,826)

Depreciation and amortization 



159,199



-



155,416



9,782



2,944



(967)



326,374

Adjusted EBITDA



$    161,636



$              (34)



$             153,694



$             42,751



$                 2,320



$        (71,819)



$              288,548

































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021





U.S.

Drilling



Canada

Drilling



International

Drilling



Drilling

Solutions



Rig

Technologies



Other

reconciling

items



Total































Adjusted operating income (loss)



$     (44,205)



$          1,299



$              (27,071)



$             11,234



$               (3,261)



$        (64,995)



$             (126,999)

Depreciation and amortization 



162,775



11,368



161,004



13,020



4,763



(878)



352,051

Adjusted EBITDA



$    118,570



$       12,667



$             133,933



$             24,254



$                 1,502



$        (65,873)



$              225,052































Adjusted EBITDA by segment represents adjusted income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.













 

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)







































































































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

(In thousands)



2022



2021



2022



2022



2021

























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling























Adjusted operating income (loss)



$                 (937)



$            (31,721)



$            (14,596)



$            (15,533)



$            (62,743)



Plus: General and administrative costs



4,740



4,396



4,445



9,185



8,676



Plus: Research and engineering



1,611



732



1,638



3,250



1,375



GAAP Gross Margin



5,414



(26,593)



(8,513)



(3,098)



(52,692)



Plus: Depreciation and amortization



65,312



67,119



66,245



131,556



136,040



Adjusted gross margin



$             70,726



$             40,526



$             57,732



$           128,458



$             83,348

























Other - U.S. Drilling























Adjusted operating income (loss)



$               9,225



$             10,852



$               8,745



$             17,970



$             18,538



Plus: General and administrative costs



307



550



383



691



1,076



Plus: Research and engineering



139



100



132



270



183



GAAP Gross Margin



9,671



11,502



9,260



18,931



19,797



Plus: Depreciation and amortization



13,771



13,534



13,873



27,644



26,734



Adjusted gross margin



$             23,442



$             25,036



$             23,133



$             46,575



$             46,531

























U.S. Drilling























Adjusted operating income (loss)



$               8,288



$            (20,869)



$              (5,851)



$               2,437



$            (44,205)



Plus: General and administrative costs



5,047



4,946



4,828



9,876



9,752



Plus: Research and engineering



1,750



832



1,770



3,520



1,558



GAAP Gross Margin



15,085



(15,091)



747



15,833



(32,895)



Plus: Depreciation and amortization



79,083



80,653



80,118



159,200



162,774



Adjusted gross margin



$             94,168



$             65,562



$             80,865



$           175,033



$           129,879

























Canada Drilling























Adjusted operating income (loss)



$                   (15)



$              (2,608)



$                   (19)



$                   (34)



$               1,299



Plus: General and administrative costs



15



681



18



33



1,048



Plus: Research and engineering



-



33



-



-



85



GAAP Gross Margin



-



(1,894)



(1)



(1)



2,432



Plus: Depreciation and amortization



-



5,617



2



2



11,369



Adjusted gross margin



$                        -



$               3,723



$                       1



$                       1



$             13,801

























International Drilling























Adjusted operating income (loss)



$               4,605



$              (8,439)



$              (6,327)



$              (1,722)



$            (27,071)



Plus: General and administrative costs



13,056



10,621



12,483



25,539



22,027



Plus: Research and engineering



1,433



1,406



1,369



2,802



2,682



GAAP Gross Margin



19,094



3,588



7,525



26,619



(2,362)



Plus: Depreciation and amortization



77,842



79,761



77,574



155,416



161,005



Adjusted gross margin



$             96,936



$             83,349



$             85,099



$           182,035



$           158,643



























Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative

costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.







 

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

(In thousands)



2022



2021



2022



2022



2021























Net income (loss)



$            (69,935)



$         (190,395)



$         (174,668)



$         (244,603)



$         (318,705)

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



-



(8)



-



-



(27)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax



(69,935)



(190,403)



(174,668)



(244,603)



(318,732)

Income tax expense (benefit)



9,353



24,719



13,671



23,024



34,444

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



(60,582)



(165,684)



(160,997)



(221,579)



(284,288)

Investment (income) loss



(822)



62



(163)



(985)



(1,201)

Interest expense



42,899



41,714



46,910



89,809



84,689

Other, net



14,528



66,455



80,401



94,929



73,801

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)



(3,977)



(57,453)



(33,849)



(37,826)



(126,999)

Depreciation and amortization 



162,015



174,775



164,359



326,374



352,051

Adjusted EBITDA (2)



$           158,038



$           117,322



$           130,510



$           288,548



$           225,052



(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, iincome tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense,  and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  























(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  

 

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT





















June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

(In thousands)



2022



2022



2021





(Unaudited)



















Current portion of debt



$                         -



$                         -



$                         -

Long-term debt



2,601,510



2,610,092



3,262,795

     Total Debt



2,601,510



2,610,092



3,262,795

Less: Cash and short-term investments



417,978



394,039



991,488

     Net Debt



$         2,183,532



$         2,216,053



$         2,271,307

 

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

(In thousands)



2022



2022



2022















Net cash provided by operating activities



$            120,796



$              41,354



$              162,150

Capital expenditures



(76,632)



(84,258)



(160,890)

Proceeds from sales of assets



12,760



3,671



16,431

Adjusted free cash flow



$              56,924



$             (39,233)



$                17,691



Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets.  Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or to return to shareholders through dividend payments or share repurchases.  Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.  Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

 

