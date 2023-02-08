The new partnership will enable cutting-edge FGG tools for previously tested casework and will also establish a combined workflow for current cases or cases that have not been entered into CODIS yet.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, the world's first private laboratory purpose-built for forensic genetic genealogy (FGG), and Sorenson Forensics, a world-class ISO17025-accredited forensic laboratory, have announced a partnership to enable technology that provides law enforcement with the best chance to solve their case.
Othram develops best-in-class forensic DNA technology that combines genome sequencing with advanced human identification applications such as FGG. The company has helped law enforcement solve cases locally and nationally throughout the United States and Canada, many of which had been unsolved for decades.
Sorenson Forensics operates one of the largest private forensic DNA laboratories and has successfully completed DNA testing for more than 100,000 cases. In 2021, the company opened a new forensic laboratory facility to scale its laboratory services.
The new partnership will enable cutting-edge FGG tools for previously tested casework and will also establish a combined workflow for current cases or cases that have not been entered into CODIS yet. Starting today, clients of Sorenson Forensics will now be able to easily leverage forensic genetic genealogy (FGG) technology, through Othram, if their case or cases have not been solved through traditional forensic DNA testing.
The two companies have also joined efforts to co-develop a unified, accredited forensic DNA testing workflow that will combine traditional forensic DNA testing, for searching the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), with Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing®, for searching genealogical databases. The single workflow, a revolutionary advancement for forensic DNA testing, will ensure the best chance for solving a case, while also ensuring minimum consumption of priceless forensic evidence.
About Sorenson Forensics LLC
Sorenson Forensics is a world-class biotechnology firm that provides advanced forensic software and forensic laboratory testing services. Accredited by ANAB and having met all the FBI quality assurance standards, Sorenson Forensics has assisted various local, state, and federal agencies in solving cold cases using advanced DNA technologies. The facility has successfully completed more than 100,000 backlog cases. These cases range in nature from property crimes, homicides, sexual assaults, as well as other violent offenses. Visit sorensonforensics.com to help address your backlog and other unsolved cases.
About Othram Inc.
Othram is the world's first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence. Othram's scientists are experts at recovery, enrichment, and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated materials. Founded in 2018, and located in The Woodlands, Texas, our team works with academic researchers, forensic scientists, medical examiners, and law enforcement agencies to achieve results when other approaches fail. Follow Othram on Twitter @OthramTech or visit Othram.com to learn how we can help you with your case. Visit dnasolves.com to learn how anyone can make a difference in helping solve the next cold case.
Media Contact
David Mittelman, Othram, 1 (832) 906-4247, solve@othram.com
SOURCE Othram