ALLEN, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud is excited to announce SVP Erin Raese has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives. Annex Cloud is a global enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management and retention solutions that assists organizations with improving their business development efforts, focusing on customer-first activities that enhance the bottom line. Erin's participation in the Council will enable Annex Cloud to spread the word about the importance of customer retention and growth using a customer-first approach to an even wider audience.
Erin is a commercial growth executive with proven expertise in taking small and mid-size organizations to the next level. She also brings unparalleled expertise in customer loyalty strategy and innovation. As a passionate loyalty strategist, Erin has focused her career on helping organizations build profitable relationships with their customers, develop long-term brand loyalty, and increase customer retention and revenue in both B2B and B2C environments.
Erin was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Erin Raese into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Erin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Erin will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Erin will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm excited about being accepted into this group of innovative leaders, all working to give back to the broader community, sharing insights and experiences that help others improve their business development efforts. The synergy and change this type of collaboration can create is inspiring and will surely be transformative," says Erin.
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty, and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany, and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 125 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
