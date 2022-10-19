Saltchuk Marine earns a place in NBRI's Circle of Excellence
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome Saltchuk Marine to the NBRI Circle of Excellence! This is the first year that Saltchuk Marine has won the prestigious award!
The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high levels of Employee Experience through rigorous, scientific, psychological research of their employees. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry or improve their scores by a statistically significant 5 or more percentiles, which is no small feat.
Saltchuk Marine is compared to or benchmarked against its industry which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. Saltchuk Marine is performing at the 65th percentile. NBRI commends the leadership of Saltchuk Marine for their commitment to scientific, psychological research of its employees and continuous improvement of its employee experience.
Saltchuk Marine embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing employee engagement, and targeting the variables that drive employee engagement, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of Saltchuk Marine's raw data, provide Saltchuk Marine with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of employee thinking, behavior, and experience. "We take pride in our recognition of NBRI's Circle of Excellence Award. This is a testament to our culture and our Operational Excellence goal where we aim to be the best we can be on any given day," said Steve Haft, VP of Human Resources at Saltchuk Marine.
"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their employees and customers enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI. "Saltchuk Marine's high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of Saltchuk Marine's dedication to measuring and improving their employee experience."
About Saltchuk Marine
The Saltchuk Marine family, with the tugboat as the center of their services, is steeped in a rich and storied history of innovation and service. Their harbor and global marine services companies have one of the largest coastal tug and barge fleets in the Pacific. With a keen use of technology, Saltchuk Marine companies: Foss Maritime, Young Brothers, Cook Inlet Tug & Barge, AmNav and Starlight continue to lead the industry in harbor services and marine transportation solutions, with safety and the environment leading their principles.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.
