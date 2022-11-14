The new site features improved functionality and an enhanced experience for users in China
HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading independent distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the launch of its newly updated Chinese-language website. The new site mirrors the company's corporate website, which was redesigned in late 2021 and includes numerous design features to elevate the user experience and provide a more detailed understanding of Smith's business model.
"The APAC region remains a growing sector of our business," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. "The launch of our new site will help us to better support our Chinese-speaking partners and offer them more tools and resources for addressing their supply chain needs."
Smith's Chinese-language website has enabled page-load speeds of up to three times faster than the previous site, streamlining the user experience. The new format will duplicate updates made on the English-language site, allowing for simplified maintenance and consistent branding across both sites. The site offers a chat feature with a Chinese-language option that will automatically translate the chat text for users whose browser language is set to Chinese.
"Our website is often one of the first points of contact with a potential customer, and we have gone to great lengths to ensure our site reflects Smith's market expertise, commitment to quality, and global presence," said Mark Bollinger, Chief Globalization Officer at Smith. "The new Chinese-language site will increase access to information about the value Smith offers, and we look forward to sharing even more products, services, news, and market insights with our customers around the world."
Smith's new Chinese-language website is live at https://www.smithweb.com.cn.
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
