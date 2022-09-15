Simple and stylish, the outdoor building products manufacturer introduces Pergola Kits amid continued demand for outdoor home improvement projects that maximize usable space
GARLAND, Texas, Sep. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products, a solution provider in the outdoor building products industry, rolls out Pergola Kits to make it easier than ever for building professionals and DIY homeowners to define functional, beautiful outdoor spaces. As many look to their yards to provide more usable living space, Pergola Kits provide the design and performance capabilities associated with Fortress® Pergolas in a simple, complete kit for a straightforward installation. By extending Pergola Kits to its North American dealer network and select national home improvement stores, Fortress can offer contractors and DIY homeowners the sleek steel framework of a custom outdoor space in one convenient package.
Ready-to-assemble Pergola Kits are available in three standard sizes to accommodate different design visions and backyard functions, including 8' x 12', 10' x 14' and 12' x 12'. The freestanding steel pergolas can be incorporated into almost any layout and across any type of surface to maximize usable outdoor space. A strong and durable building material, steel will sidestep any issues associated with moisture absorption, which means Pergola Kits will not deteriorate over time like a traditional wood pergola. Its sleek steel components are dual layer protected against fire, corrosion, twisting, insects and rot. Further preserving the structural integrity of the pergola and its overall appearance, a powder coated finish provides enhanced corrosion resistance and UV protection. Resistant to the effects of weathering, Pergola Kits make it possible for customers to create an outdoor living space that's built to last. Like all steel pergola offerings from Fortress, Pergola Kits are backed by a 25-year limited manufacturer warranty.
"Pergola Kits are a gamechanger because they put an upgraded outdoor living experience within reach of any customer—regardless of whether or not they've had experience building outdoor structures with steel," said A.J. Jesiolowski, Director, Framing and Pergola Category, Fortress Building Products. "Contractors can save valuable time on a standard job by turning to a comprehensive system with pre-cut, pre-assembled steel components. A do-it-yourselfer can count on a no-fuss installation process that doesn't require any specialized tools."
For design inspiration this fall, customers will be able to scan the QR code at the bottom of the Pergola Kit product page with their mobile device. This will open up Fortress' augmented reality (AR) visualizer tool, which makes it possible to preview how the pergola will look in any setting. The cutting-edge tool (coming soon) is another way the outdoor building products manufacturer is making it easier for customers to get the support, products and inspiration they need to create the ultimate backyard destination.
Learn more about how Fortress Building Products is revolutionizing the industry with its wood-alternative decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas at http://www.fortressbp.com.
