QuickStart Learning, Inc. now offers a Software Engineering Bootcamp for emerging IT professionals. Designed in coordination with top industry partners and software engineering experts, the 23-week program prepares students for an entry-level role in one of the fastest-growing IT fields.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, Inc. recently launched a Software Engineering Bootcamp, expanding learner access to flexible and applied IT training for a field projected to grow 25% by 2031 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022). The online program is now open for enrollment, and will accept applications on a rolling basis.
"As a leader in IT training, QuickStart remains committed to providing the most up-to-date programming and ensuring our students learn the skills they need and help employers fill their digital job needs. Our Software Engineering Bootcamp goes beyond simply teaching coding to help students build a broader digital knowledge base that will help propel them on their IT career pathway," remarked QuickStart CEO, Bryan Kenna.
Designed for new and existing IT professionals, the Software Engineering Bootcamp offers extensive training in front-end and back-end development. Self-paced coursework, combined with hands-on learning assignments and virtual lab environments, prepares students with the foundational and advanced concepts to work as a software engineer in any industry.
As QuickStart's Product Director Ivor Bokun describes it, "This program will teach students how to think like a software engineer, and how to take a systematic engineering approach to software development." Whether students aspire to build tomorrow's cyber defense software or develop clinical applications for healthcare patients, the bootcamp prepares students for a role in a growing and dynamic field.
The Software Engineering Bootcamp is the latest addition to QuickStart's suite of immersive IT training programs, and offers the same network of support to students as offered in conjunction with their other IT bootcamp programs. Throughout, and for up to 12 months after program completion, online learners will benefit from mentorship opportunities and access to comprehensive career services. Career counselors will provide valuable insight and advice to students in the form of mock interviews, LinkedIn profile updates, resume development, portfolio curation, and more.
As QuickStart continues to look ahead and prepare professionals for the future of IT, the Software Engineering Bootcamp provides a pathway to obtaining leading-edge IT skills. For IT professionals and employers interested in exploring the Software Engineering Bootcamp, visit the QuickStart program page to learn more.
Click Here to learn more about the Software Engineering Bootcamp.
About QuickStart
QuickStart offers IT training for emerging and established professionals in the field. For 35 years, QuickStart has partnered with IT experts and hiring managers to develop industry-aligned certificate courses and bootcamp training programs. Through online learning tailored to the latest developments in AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more, QuickStart empowers entry-level and experienced IT professionals with leading-edge skills for the workforce.
To best prepare students for professional success, QuickStart offers personalized learning plans and career support services, including resume building, coaching, and job placement. Students emerge ready to add value to their organizations, improve their earning power, and achieve their professional goals. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
