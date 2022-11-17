Pegasus Logistics Group, one of the largest privately held freight forwarders in the country, has hired industry leader Mathew Sarfity to head its Global Ocean Product business.
COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Logistics Group, one of the largest privately held freight forwarders in the country, has hired industry leader Mathew Sarfity to head its Global Ocean Product business. Bringing 30 years of experience to Pegasus Logistics, Mathew has worked for ocean carriers, large shippers, and various freight forwarders with roles that include sales, operations, procurement, pricing, and product development.
In order to manage the expanded Pegasus product offerings, Mathew will be responsible for directing the strategy that further advances Pegasus' resources. He will be working to build processes and relationships designed to streamline the organization's core responsibilities. These include procurement, planning and allocation, pricing, operations, and account development.
Mathew is a graduate of Hofstra University and is based in Chicago.
About Pegasus- Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group has worked tirelessly to serve clients with excellence, take care of team members, and make a difference in the community. Pegasus specializes in handling those parts of the supply chain that carry extraordinary issues including time-definite shipping, project-intensive logistics, managed delivery, and final-mile customization. Pegasus continues to experience unparalleled growth and is one of the more admired companies in the market. It is a Certified Great Place to Work and is regularly recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 which ranks the fastest-growing mid-market companies.
