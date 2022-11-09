The three top therapists nationally being honored by Trac9 for Q3 2022 were all employed by Warriors Heart, including two current clinicians: Ivory Mallory LCDC (ranked #2 nationally) and Megan Pena LCDC (ranked #3 nationally). Using evidence-based approaches, along with new tools like Trac9, Warriors Heart helps frontline protectors rebuild their lives and prepare for success after addiction treatment.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warriors Heart is proud to announce that the top three therapists being honored nationally by Trac9 for Q3 2022 were all employed at their addiction treatment facility, including two current members of their clinical team: Ivory Mallory LCDC (ranked #2) and Megan Pena LCDC (ranked #3). Warriors Heart uses Trac9 as a clinical assessment tool to track an individual's progress in treatment for mental health and substance use disorders through evidence-based science and questioning.
These National Winners were selected based on the average patient improvement by a therapist using the Trac9 platform. Jared P. Dempsey, Ph.D., Executive Director, Trac9.com emphasized, "We have nearly 200 facilities and thousands of therapists, so this is quite an accomplishment."
Warriors Heart Clinical Director Dr. Rick Boone congratulated the winners, "To be rated that high among many thousands of clinicians IS AN AMAZING ACCOMPLISHMENT. I am pleased for and proud of you and look forward to seeing others from Warriors Heart at the top of that prestigious list. Well done, indeed!"
The Warriors Heart clinical team uses Trac9 as a clinical assessment tool to track an individual's progress in treatment for mental health and substance use disorders through evidence-based science and questioning. Trac9 is also a beneficial tool when assessing a warrior's progress through MeRT (Magnetic EEG/EKG Guided Resonance Therapy) brain care technology.
Warriors Heart is the first and ONLY private and accredited treatment center in the United States that exclusively serves warriors (military, veterans and first responders) struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, PTSD, depression, anxiety, mild TBI and co-occurring issues, and their clinicians use Trac9 to measure the individual's anxiety, depression, quality of life, and cravings, just to name a few.
Using evidence-based approaches, along with new tools like Trac9, Warriors Heart helps frontline protectors rebuild their lives and prepare for success after completing treatment. Their holistic healing program works on the mind, body and spirit to heal our warriors. And as an innovative tool, "Trac9 Informatics incorporates sophisticated symptom tracking, program optimization tools, and predictive analytics to improve facility specific client outcomes and clinician efficacy."
Mallory explains, "We are grateful to be able to use a tool like Trac9 for our warrior clients. Our before and after charts have shown a significant reduction in depression, anxiety, cravings, and overall stress for many clients."
About the Trac9 Q3 2022 National Winning Therapists:
Ivory Mallory LCDC - Mallory says she is blessed to be one of the clinicians/LCDC at Warriors Heart. She made the life changing decision to return to school in 2014, and completed her Associate of Applied Science degree in Human Services: Addiction Counseling in 2016. Considering, she was a late bloomer, she says it continues to be one of the best decisions of her life. https://www.warriorsheart.com/about-us/staff/#ivory-mallory
Megan Pena LCDC - Pena was born and raised in central Florida, joined the U.S. Army as a Flight Operations Specialist, served on active duty and then transferred to the Texas Army National Guard. She is a combat Veteran who has a passion for fellow Warriors and their healing from PTSD and Addiction. Megan is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor as well as Licensed Professional Counselor Associate.
https://www.warriorsheart.com/about-us/staff/#megan-pena
