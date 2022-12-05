Effective immediately, RoadVantage is pleased to announce the promotion of current CFO Scott Wolfe, whose new title will include Chief Operating Officer, while current COO Michael Scotty will move into the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective immediately, RoadVantage is pleased to announce the promotion of current CFO Scott Wolfe, whose new title will include Chief Operating Officer, while current COO Michael Scotty will move into the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). These changes are being made to further leverage Scott and Michael's individual strengths and to accelerate the company's already rapid growth. This realignment of executive assets will drive more operational efficiencies while strengthening the company's ability to develop and prioritize high-impact initiatives.
Scott Wolfe's previous operational and financial experience positions him as the perfect candidate for the dual role of CFO/COO. He is a proven leader with over twenty-five years of delivering financial results, operational excellence, and strategic vision for companies across multiple industries. Scott's well-rounded work history with companies including Integrity Life Insurance, JP Morgan Chase, and Inventiv Health has afforded him the opportunity to advance to the highest executive levels, building extensive CFO and COO experience. He is particularly adept at strengthening internal systems and employee performance through process improvement and a collaborative, transparent management style.
As CSO, Michael Scotty will now concentrate solely on the strategies and planning necessary to provide the best and highest value possible to our agent partners, their dealers, and customers. Michael will lead the design and development of new product, service, and technology initiatives with a focus on delivering innovation and efficiency. Michael will help the company continue to execute on its promise to provide an exceptional experience to all stakeholders.
"These changes will allow our company to continue to move forward in providing our industry-leading value proposition to our agent partners and their dealers," said CEO Garret Lacour. "Scott and Michael have played pivotal roles in our success, and we look forward to even greater successes as they bring their unique talents to their new roles."
About RoadVantage
Fueled by innovation, led by industry veterans, and powered by passion to create a better customer experience, RoadVantage is the #1-rated F&I provider in the industry. With a team that leverages technology and a streamlined approach, RoadVantage is setting new standards for performance, with exclusionary programs providing the most comprehensive coverages available anywhere in the industry today. RoadVantage's service levels result in fast, industry-leading claims approvals and payments providing an exceptional experience to agents, their dealers, and customers. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of mechanical VSC and ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://roadvantage.com.
