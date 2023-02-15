Dr. PRP USA working with veteran-owned YTS Global, Inc.
STAFFORD, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DR PRP USA LLC is proud to announce it will be the first partner in history to supply PRP kits to the Department of Veterans Affairs through close cooperation with YTS Global, Inc., an American service-disabled veteran-owned medical and surgical supply government contractor.
Platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy involves removing, processing, and re-introducing an individual's own cells to treat or prevent a medical condition. The process involves collecting a small amount of blood and spinning it in a centrifuge machine to separate the platelets from the red blood cells. PRP treatment has been in increasingly wide use for the past decade but is now being brought to the center of the U.S. medical market, and is now actively being used in various medical fields.
Dr. PRP USA produces the PRP kits used in this process, and its product line has now been upgraded to the next level by its federal government approval as a quality-assured medical device in 2023."We are so proud that we have been the first American company chosen to provide the supply kits that enable America's veterans to experience the powerful healing benefits of PRP therapy. I can think of no group of Americans more in need or more deserving of this emerging medical treatment," said George Bretz, Managing Partner of Dr. PRP USA.
Bretz, a cardiovascular perfusionist and a leader in the U.S. healthcare industry for over 36 years with a passion for introducing innovative techniques, says this is an important door that has been opened to the widespread availability of PRP technology, opening new markets and bringing PRP to people everywhere.
"Most people don't even know what PRP is. It's been a problem of awareness and availability – even though we have a treatment here that could change people's lives immeasurably," Bretz said. "But when the Department of Veterans Affairs brings a technology like this into widespread use for America's veterans – America's heroes - I believe that will shine a much-needed national spotlight on the important role PRP can play in healing."
Originally developed in the 1970s, PRP was first used during open heart surgery in the late 1980s as an aid in healing. In the 1990s, its use was then expanded into maxillofacial surgery to aid in wound healing for cancer patients undergoing reconstructive jaw surgery. Thereafter, post-surgical PRP injections began being used in procedures where tissues have notoriously long recovery times. PRP treatment is especially helpful in supporting wound healing after severe injury or trauma. It has been used for everything from staving off knee replacements to treating carpal tunnel, but PRP has even wider applications. In the past decade, the technique has been used to address male pattern baldness and there is a huge market for PRP applications in aesthetic procedures, but its clinical use to promote the body's own natural healing capabilities holds incredible medical promise.
Because the treatments use a patient's own tissues, PRP injections are safe and can be administered alone or used in conjunction with other procedures.
The PRP kit being supplied to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is designated as follows:
Model name: Dr. PRP
Catalog number: 88094102000008
VA SIN: A-18C
FSS Contract number: 36F79718D0475The procurement of goods and services used by federal government agencies is performed by the Procurement Service, but all contracts related to veteran's medical care are authorized by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
For medical suppliers or medical providers interested in learning more about the Dr. PRP USA line of PRP kits, you may reach the company directly at 844-377-7787.
About Dr. PRP USA LLC
Dr. PRP USA LLC offers the most advanced and affordable PRP Preparation System on the market. Dr. PRP USA LLC is a privately held American company committed to introducing advanced, sophisticated, more effective, and naturally healthier medical technologies like PRP therapy into the American healthcare system. Dr. PRP's dedicated research and development have paved the way for new products like the Dr. PRP Regenerative Therapy Kit, which is a simple and highly functional aid for separating platelets used in regenerative therapy. Dr. PRP USA's product line for PRP collection has been registered by the FDA for regenerative use by healthcare providers in labs, treatment facilities, and med spas. The FDA 510K is pending approval.
George Bretz, Dr PRP USA, 1 844-377-7787, gbretz@drprpusa.com
